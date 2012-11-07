The Orbit, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-4

An important review on the orbit for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon! Topics include anatomy, imaging and radiology, growth and development of the orbit, surgical ophthalmology exam, surgical approaches and navigation technology, biomaterials in orbital surgery, orbital trauma, late correction of orbital deformities, orbital tumors, esthetic surgery of the orbits and eyelids, correction of the orbit in craniofacial deformities, prosthetic reconstruction of the orbit/globe, and more!