The Orbit, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-4
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Schendel
eBook ISBN: 9781455747900
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749638
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
An important review on the orbit for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon! Topics include anatomy, imaging and radiology, growth and development of the orbit, surgical ophthalmology exam, surgical approaches and navigation technology, biomaterials in orbital surgery, orbital trauma, late correction of orbital deformities, orbital tumors, esthetic surgery of the orbits and eyelids, correction of the orbit in craniofacial deformities, prosthetic reconstruction of the orbit/globe, and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 7th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747900
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749638
About the Authors
Stephen Schendel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
California Sleep Institute, Palo Alto, CA
