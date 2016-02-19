The Optimal Design of Chemical Reactors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196404, 9781483221434

The Optimal Design of Chemical Reactors

1st Edition

A Study in Dynamic Programming

Authors: Rutherford Aris
Editors: Richard Bellman
eBook ISBN: 9781483221434
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 204
Description

Mathematics in Science and Engineering, Volume 3: The Optimal Design of Chemical Reactors: A Study in Dynamic Programming covers some of the significant problems of chemical reactor engineering from a unified point of view. This book discusses the principle of optimality in its general baring on chemical processes.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the whole range of optimal problems in chemical reactor design. This text then provides the fundamental equations for reactions and reactors. Other chapters consider the objective function needed to define a realistic optimal problem and explain separately the main types of chemical reactors and their associated problems. This book discusses as well the three problems with a stochastic element. The final chapter deals with the optimal operation of existing reactors that may be regarded as partial designs in which only some of the variables can be optimally chosen.

This book is a valuable resource for chemical engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. The Principle of Optimality

1.2. Review of Cognate Work

1.3. The Scope of the Present Monograph

Chapter 2. The Principal Notions of Dynamic Programming

2.1. Multistage Decision Processes and the Principle of Optimality

2.2. The Discrete Deterministic Process

2.3. The Discrete Stochastic Process

2.4. The Continuous Deterministic Process

2.5. The Dynamic Programming Approach to the Calculus of Variations

2.6. The Use and Interpretation of the Lagrange Multiplier

Chapter 3. Mathematical Models for Reactor Design

3.1. Systems of Chemical Reactions

3.2. The Continuous Flow Stirred Tank Reactor

3.3. The Multibed Adiabatic Reactor

3.4. The Tubular Reactor

3.5. The Stirred Tank Sequence as a Model for the Tubular Reactor

3.6. The Batch Reactor

3.7. Cooling

Chapter 4. The Objective Function

4.1. Stoichiometric Objective Functions

4.2. Material Objective Functions

4.3. Objective Functions with Operating Costs

4.4. An Example of Cost Estimation

4.5. The Relation of the Objective Function to the Optimal Problem

Chapter 5. The Continuous Flow Stirred Tank Reactor

5.1. The Disjoint Character of the Optimal Temperature Policy with a Single Reaction

5.2. The Sequence of Reactors of Equal Size

5.3. The Optimal Choice of Temperature and Holding Time with a Single Reaction

5.4. Parametric Studies

5.5. Two Consecutive Reactions

5.6. Denbigh's System of Reactions

5.7. General Problems with Sequences of Stirred Tanks

5.8. Sequences of Stirred Tanks with Bypassing of the Feed Stream

5.9. The Adiabatic Sequence of Reactors with a Single Reaction

Chapter 6. The Multibed Adiabatic Reactor

6.1. Interchanger Cooling with a Single Reaction

6.2. Extended Results of the Simple Model

6.3. Interchanger Cooling with Simultaneous Reactions

6.4. Cold Shot Cooling with a Single Reaction

6.5. Cold Shot Cooling with Simultaneous Reactions

6.6. Cooling by an Alien Cold Shot

6.7. The Removal of Sundry Approximations

Chapter 7. The Tubular Reactor

7.1. Optimal Temperature Policy with a Single Reaction

7.2. Alternative Forms of the Optimal Problem with a Single Reaction

7.3. Two Consecutive Reactions

7.4. Two Simultaneous Reactions in General

7.5. The General Problem

Chapter 8. Stochastic Problems

8.1. Optimal Replication of Processes Subject to Failure

8.2. Stochastic Gold Making

8.3. Optimal Catalyst Replacement Policies

Chapter 9. The Optimal Operation of Existing Reactors

9.1. The Stirred Tank Reactor Sequence

9.2. The Multibed Adiabatic Reactor

9.3. Control with a Decaying Catalyst

9.4. The Optimal Control of a Batch Reactor

9.5. Further Problems in Batch Reactor Control

References

Index

About the Author

Rutherford Aris

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Bloomington, U.S.A.

About the Editor

Richard Bellman

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, and Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, California

