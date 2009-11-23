The Optical Communications Reference
1st Edition
Extracting key information from Academic Press’s range of prestigious titles in optical communications, this reference gives the R&D optical fiber communications engineer a quick and easy-to-grasp understanding of the current state of the art in optical communications technology, together with some of the underlying theory, covering a broad of topics: optical waveguides, optical fibers, optical transmitters and receivers, fiber optic data communication, optical networks, and optical theory. With this reference, the engineer will be up-to-speed on the latest developments in no-time.
R&D engineers in optical fiber communications
Geometrical Optics; Theory of Imaging; Wave Theory of Optical Waveguides; Planar Optical Waveguides; Optical Fibers for Broadband Communication; Polymer Optical Fibers; Microstructured Optical Fibers; Photonic Bandgap-Guided Bragg Fibers; Optical Transmitters; Optical Detectors and Receivers; Fiber Optic Link Design; History of Fiber Optical Communication; Small Form Factor Fiber Optic Connectors; Speciality Fiber Optic Cables; Optical Wavelength Division Multiplexing; Passive Optical Network Architectures; Fiber Optic Transceivers; Optical Link Budgets and Design Rules; ROADMs in Network Systems; Fiber-based Broadband Access Technology; Metropolitan Networks
- 473
- English
- © Academic Press 2010
- 23rd November 2009
- Academic Press
- 9780123751645
- 9780123751638
Casimer DeCusatis
Dr. Casimer DeCusatis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and technical executive based in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for IBM Systems Networking Strategic Alliances, and has played a leading role in developing data center network and I/O solutions, including extended distance connectivity. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 100 patents, and recipient of several industry awards, including the IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award, the Sigma Xi Walston Chubb Award for Innovation, the EDN Innovator of the Year Award, the Mensa Research Foundation Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement, the Penn State Outstanding Scholar Alumnus Award, and the IEEE/HKN Outstanding Young Electrical Engineer award (including a citation from the President of the United States and an American flag flown in his honor over the U.S. Capitol). He is co-author of more than 120 technical papers, book chapters, and encyclopedia articles, and editor of the Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication (now in its 4rd edition). He is a member of the IBM Academy of Technology and co-leader of the Academy study “Innovation Ecosystems”. Dr. DeCusatis received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.) in 1988 and 1990, respectively, and the B.S. degree magna cum laude in the Engineering Science Honors Program from the Pennsylvania State University (University Park, PA) in 1986. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, Optical Society of America, and SPIE (the international optical engineering society), a member of the Order of the Engineer, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, Mensa, and various other professional organizations and honor societies (http://www.decusatis.net/casimer/ ); he was recognized as one of Sigma Xi’s Distinguished Members during their 125th anniversary celebration. He is also Founder and Director of Hudson Valley FIRST Lego League (http://www.facebook.com/HudsonValleyFLL) which offers over 1,000 students each year the opportunity to pursue their interest in science and technology. His discussions on data networking are available on Twitter (@Dr_Casimer) or his data networking blog (https://www-304.ibm.com/connections/blogs/DCN/ ).
Distinguished Engineer, IBM Corporation
Ivan Kaminow
Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR, ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE Edison Medal, OSA Ives Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.
Formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories, Inc., now at University of California, Berkeley, USA