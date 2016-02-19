The Old Quantum Theory
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics
Description
The Old Quantum Theory explains how the classical laws were modified by Planck, Einstein, Rutherford, Bohr, and other contributors to account for atomic phenomena, comprising the development of quantum theory from its start at the very end of the 19th century until the beginning of the 20th century. This book begins by discussing Planck's discovery of his radiation law, followed by Einstein's introduction to quanta. Next is a description of the Rutherford model of the atom and Bohr's postulates, which are confirmed by the Franck-Hertz experiment. This selection concludes with a description of how Bohr's theory could explain the main features of the atomic spectra. A brief summary of other important developments in the period are also elaborated. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on the history of quantum mechanics from the 1900s to the development of wave mechanics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part 1
I The Black Body Radiation Law
II Light Quanta
III Rutherford's Atom
IV Bohr's Atom
V Atomic Spectra in the Old Quantum Theory
VI Radiation Theory
References
Part 2
1 On an Improvement of Wien's Equation for the Spectrum
2 On the Theory of the Energy Distribution Law of the Normal Spectrum
3 On a Heuristic Point of View about the Creation and Conversion of Light
4 The Scattering of α and ß Particles by Matter and the Structure of the Atom
5 On the Constitution of Atoms and Molecules
6 On the Excitation of the 2536 Å Mercury Resonance Line by Electron Collisions
7 On the Quantum Theory of Radiation
8 On the Connexion between the Completion of Electron Groups in an Atom with the Complex Structure of Spectra
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151960