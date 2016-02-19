The Old Quantum Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080121024, 9781483151960

The Old Quantum Theory

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics

Authors: D. Ter Haar
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483151960
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Old Quantum Theory explains how the classical laws were modified by Planck, Einstein, Rutherford, Bohr, and other contributors to account for atomic phenomena, comprising the development of quantum theory from its start at the very end of the 19th century until the beginning of the 20th century. This book begins by discussing Planck's discovery of his radiation law, followed by Einstein's introduction to quanta. Next is a description of the Rutherford model of the atom and Bohr's postulates, which are confirmed by the Franck-Hertz experiment. This selection concludes with a description of how Bohr's theory could explain the main features of the atomic spectra. A brief summary of other important developments in the period are also elaborated. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on the history of quantum mechanics from the 1900s to the development of wave mechanics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part 1

I The Black Body Radiation Law

II Light Quanta

III Rutherford's Atom

IV Bohr's Atom

V Atomic Spectra in the Old Quantum Theory

VI Radiation Theory

References

Part 2

1 On an Improvement of Wien's Equation for the Spectrum

2 On the Theory of the Energy Distribution Law of the Normal Spectrum

3 On a Heuristic Point of View about the Creation and Conversion of Light

4 The Scattering of α and ß Particles by Matter and the Structure of the Atom

5 On the Constitution of Atoms and Molecules

6 On the Excitation of the 2536 Å Mercury Resonance Line by Electron Collisions

7 On the Quantum Theory of Radiation

8 On the Connexion between the Completion of Electron Groups in an Atom with the Complex Structure of Spectra

Index

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151960

About the Author

D. Ter Haar

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.