The Obstacles to the New International Economic Order examines the most critical human, social, and economic obstacles confronting the establishment of the New International Economic Order (NIEO). One such obstacle is the structure of the international monetary system and the problems it creates for achieving the development financing objectives of the NIEO through such factors as the dollar dependence of the world economy, coupled with liquidity excess in the principal money markets. This volume is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on political, institutional, and legal obstacles to NIEO, along with obstacles to international trade and international finance. In particular, the obstacles presented by the structure and policies of the International Monetary Fund are described. The mounting debt of developing countries is also considered, together with obstacles to the production and distribution of primary commodities and energy, obstacles to technology transfer and to social justice, and environmental obstacles. This book will be of interest to economists and economic policymakers.