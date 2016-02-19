The Obstacles to the New International Economic Order
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order
Description
The Obstacles to the New International Economic Order examines the most critical human, social, and economic obstacles confronting the establishment of the New International Economic Order (NIEO). One such obstacle is the structure of the international monetary system and the problems it creates for achieving the development financing objectives of the NIEO through such factors as the dollar dependence of the world economy, coupled with liquidity excess in the principal money markets. This volume is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on political, institutional, and legal obstacles to NIEO, along with obstacles to international trade and international finance. In particular, the obstacles presented by the structure and policies of the International Monetary Fund are described. The mounting debt of developing countries is also considered, together with obstacles to the production and distribution of primary commodities and energy, obstacles to technology transfer and to social justice, and environmental obstacles. This book will be of interest to economists and economic policymakers.
Table of Contents
Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1 Political and Administrative Obstacles
General Political Obstacles
Institutional Obstacles
Legal Obstacles
Chapter 2 Obstacles to International Trade
Obstacles to Commodity Trade
Obstacles to Trade in Manufactures
Obstacles to Trade among Developing Countries
Obstacles to Trade between Socialist Countries and the Third World
Chapter 3 Obstacles to International Finance
The Structure of the International Monetary System
The Structure and Policies of the IMF
Mounting Third World Indebtedness
The Terms and Conditions of Financial Transfers to Developing Countries
Chapter 4 Obstacles to the Production and Distribution of Primary Commodities and Energy
Obstacles to an International Food Program
Obstacles to the Equitable Exploitation of the Seabed
Problems Created by First World Concern over Access to Third World Resources
Problems of Energy Use
Chapter 5 Obstacles to the Transfer of Technology
The Growing Imbalance in Scientific and Technological Development
Chapter 6 Social Obstacles
Obstacles to Social Justice
Environmental Obstacles
A Summary of the Principal Objectives of the New International Economic Order
Project Resource Persons
Bibliography
Index
About the Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152790