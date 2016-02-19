The Obstacles to the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251103, 9781483152790

The Obstacles to the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order

Authors: Ervin Laszlo Jorge Lozoya A.K. Bhattacharya
eBook ISBN: 9781483152790
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 170
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Obstacles to the New International Economic Order examines the most critical human, social, and economic obstacles confronting the establishment of the New International Economic Order (NIEO). One such obstacle is the structure of the international monetary system and the problems it creates for achieving the development financing objectives of the NIEO through such factors as the dollar dependence of the world economy, coupled with liquidity excess in the principal money markets. This volume is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on political, institutional, and legal obstacles to NIEO, along with obstacles to international trade and international finance. In particular, the obstacles presented by the structure and policies of the International Monetary Fund are described. The mounting debt of developing countries is also considered, together with obstacles to the production and distribution of primary commodities and energy, obstacles to technology transfer and to social justice, and environmental obstacles. This book will be of interest to economists and economic policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library

Foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1 Political and Administrative Obstacles

General Political Obstacles

Institutional Obstacles

Legal Obstacles

Chapter 2 Obstacles to International Trade

Obstacles to Commodity Trade

Obstacles to Trade in Manufactures

Obstacles to Trade among Developing Countries

Obstacles to Trade between Socialist Countries and the Third World

Chapter 3 Obstacles to International Finance

The Structure of the International Monetary System

The Structure and Policies of the IMF

Mounting Third World Indebtedness

The Terms and Conditions of Financial Transfers to Developing Countries

Chapter 4 Obstacles to the Production and Distribution of Primary Commodities and Energy

Obstacles to an International Food Program

Obstacles to the Equitable Exploitation of the Seabed

Problems Created by First World Concern over Access to Third World Resources

Problems of Energy Use

Chapter 5 Obstacles to the Transfer of Technology

The Growing Imbalance in Scientific and Technological Development

Chapter 6 Social Obstacles

Obstacles to Social Justice

Environmental Obstacles

A Summary of the Principal Objectives of the New International Economic Order

Project Resource Persons

Bibliography

Index

About the Authors

Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152790

About the Author

Ervin Laszlo

Jorge Lozoya

A.K. Bhattacharya

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.