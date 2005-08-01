The Nuts and Bolts of Proofs

“I really enjoyed the 'Collection of Proofs.' These exercises will really stretch a student’s imagination, and go a long way to impressing on them the standards for a believable proof and the necessity of understanding a proposition before embarking on its proof...The new material only makes a great book even greater.” -Robert Beezer, University of Puget Sound "It treats mathematical proofs, and mathematical thinking in general, as an art rather than a science, and does not descend into cookbook recipes for approaching their construction. Thus it empowers students to discover, write and analyze mathematical statements, and to think for themselves. It brings out important details to be considered in constructing proofs gradually and doesn’t overwhelm the reader..." -Andy Miller, University of Oklahoma