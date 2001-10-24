The Nuclear Receptor FactsBook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124377356, 9780080537801

The Nuclear Receptor FactsBook

1st Edition

Editors: Vincent Laudet Hinrich Gronemeyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080537801
Paperback ISBN: 9780124377356
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 2001
Page Count: 462
Description

The FactsBook Series has established itself as the best source of easily accessible and accurate facts about protein groups. They use an easy-to-follow format and are researched and compiled by experts in the field. This Factsbook is devoted to nuclear receptors. The first section presents an introduction and describes the mode of action of the receptors in general. The second section of the book contains detailed entries covering each type of receptor.

Key Features

  • Entries provide information on: Nomenclature and structure, Isolation, DNA binding properties, Ligands, Expression, Target genes, Knockouts, Disease association, Gene structure, promoter and isoforms, Chromosomal location, Amino acid sequences, Key references

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in molecular biology, genetics, endocrinology, and biochemistry

Reviews

Praise for the FactsBook series:
"A growing series of excellent manuals" --Molecular Medicine Today

"Essential works of reference" --Trends in Biochemical Sciences

About the Editors

Vincent Laudet Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecole Normale Supérieure de Lyon, France

Hinrich Gronemeyer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

IGBMC, Strasbourg, France

