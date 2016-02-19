The New Frontier
1st Edition
Man's Survival in the Sky
Description
The New Frontier: Man's Survival in the Sky outlines the cause, effects and possible cures for problems that involve flying.
This book discusses the pressure of the atmosphere; incidence, cause, and prevention of decompression sickness; and altitude as a cause of anoxia. The failure of the pressure cabin, principles of protection from climatic stress, and conditioning of the aircraft cabin are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the measurement of the forces produced by flight, physiological mechanisms involved in positive “g” effects, and health and hygiene in air travel.
This publication is intended for individuals interested in how man adapts to strange, new, and exciting environments.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. The Background
The Composition of the Atmosphere
The Pressure of the Atmosphere
Temperature and Altitude
The Radiation of the Sun
The Cosmic Rays and Meteoritic Particles
II. When The Pressure Changes
The Decompression Chamber
Decompression Sickness
Incidence, Cause and Prevention of Decompression Sickness
Otitic and Sinus Barotrauma
Abdominal Distention and Pain
The Boiling of the Body Fluids
III. The Air Too Thin To Breathe
How the Body Obtains Oxygen
A Definition of Anoxia
Altitude as a Cause of Anoxia
The Picture of Anoxia at Altitude
The Prevention of Anoxia
Acclimatisation
IV. Protection From Low Pressure
The Pressure Cabin
Failure of the Pressure Cabin
Rapid and Explosive Decompression
Personal Protective Equipment
Oxygen Systems
Pressure Suits
V. The Climatology Of Flight, Basic Principles
The Control of Body Temperature
The Limits of a Comfortable Environment
The Zone of Evaporative Regulation and Beyond
Too Cold
The Zone of Body Cooling and Below
The Principles of Protection from Climatic Stress
Methods of Investigation
VI. The Climatology Of Flight, Methods Of Protection
The Conditioning of the Aircraft Cabin
Conditioning on the Ground
Protection in Emergencies
Clothing—the Basic Principles
Normal Flying Clothing
Flying Clothing with a Special Function
Survival
VII. Movement At Last
The Subjective Sensations of Movement
Velocity and Acceleration
The Measurement of the Forces Produced by Flight
Further Classification of the Forces in Flight
VIII. Accelerations Of Long Duration
Radial Acceleration
Positive 'g'
The Physiological Mechanisms Involved in Positive 'g' Effects
The Importance of Positive 'g'
Protection from Positive 'g'
Negative 'g'
Transverse 'g'
Angular Accelerations
IX. Less Than One Second
The Upper Limit to Forces of Short Duration
Accidents
Protection in Accidents
Emergency Escape
Parachutes
Ejection Seats
Low Level Ejection
High Altitude Ejection
High Speed Ejection
X. Sources of Information
Vision and the Eye
Equilibration
Hearing
Touch Smell and Taste
Vision in Flight
Equilibration in the Air
Sounds and Noise
The Toxicology of Flight
XI. Central Control
The Basic System
The Problem of the Input
Power Assistance
The Addition of Computers
Man Versus Automatic Control
Fatigue
Prevention of Fatigue
Selection of the Man
The Teamwork of Flying
Accidents
XII. Designing For The Man
General Considerations
Basic Design and Lay-Out
Instrumentation and Other Sources of Information
Controls and Control Systems
Control "Feel"
Personal Equipment
The Future
XIII. Special Problems of Passenger Transportation
Maintaining the Environment
Care and Contentment
Accelerations and Motion Sickness
The Crew
Health and Hygiene in Air Travel
Transportation of the Sick
Casualty Evacuation
The Future
XIV. Into Space
Escape Velocity
Weightlessness
Conditioning the Cabin
Radiation
Cosmic Rays and Meteorites
Space Suits
Re-Entry and Escape
Man and the Control System
The Psychological Dangers
Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222875