The Neuroscience of Dementia
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Neuroscience of Dementia brings together different fields of dementia into a single coherent book. It covers a wide range of subjects including the different types of dementia (Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementia, mixed dementia, vascular dementia), physical activity, risk factors, mortality, biomarkers, SPECT, CT, MRI, questionnaires, nutrition, sleep, delirium, hearing loss, agitation, aggression, delusions, anxiety, depression, hallucinations, psychosis, senile plaques, tau and amyloid-beta, neuroinflammation, molecular biology, and many other focused areas. This foundational, comprehensive book brings together the current status of understanding on all dementias and their common features in a single source. It is an invaluable resource for neuroscientists, neurologists, and anyone in the field.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive coverage of the broad range of topics related to Dementia
- Serves as a foundational collection for neuroscientists and neurologists on the biology of dementia and brain dysfunction
- Contains in each chapter an abstract, key facts, mini dictionary of terms, and summary points to aid in understanding
- Uniquely sections on specific subareas, intellectual components and knowledge-based niches that will help readers navigate key areas for research and further clinical recommendations
- Preclinical and clinical studies will help researchers map out key areas for research and further clinical recommendations
- A "one-stop" source for everything you need to know about Dementia
Readership
Neuroscientists/neurologists, psychologists, health scientists, public health workers, research scientists, pharmacologists, and physicians. Graduate/postgraduate students, lecturers, and professors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128160435
About the Editor
Colin Martin
Dr. Martin is a Professor of Mental Health at Buckinghamshire New University. He is a Registered Nurse, Chartered Health Psychologist, and a Chartered Scientist. He has published or has in press well over 250 research papers and book chapters. He is a keen book author and editor having written and/or edited several books all of which reflect his diverse academic and clinical interests that examine in-depth, the interface between mental health and physical health. These outputs include the Handbook of Behavior; Food and Nutrition (2011), Perinatal Mental Health: A Clinical Guide (2012); Nanomedicine and the Nervous System (2012), and the major reference works Comprehensive Guide to Autism (2014), Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline (2015), Comprehensive Guide to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (2016) and Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes, and Adverse Effects (2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Perinatal Mental Health, Institute of Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR), University of Hull, UK
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK