The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Digestive System: Part I - The Upper Digestive Tract
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
PART I Upper Digestive Tract
SECTION 1 Overview of Upper Digestive Tract
SECTION 2 Mouth and Pharynx
SECTION 3 Esophagus
SECTION 4 Stomach
ISBN: 978-1-4557-7390-9
PART II Lower Digestive Tract
SECTION 1 Overview of the Lower Digestive Tract
SECTION 2 Small Bowel
SECTION 3 Colon
ISBN: 978-1-4557-7391-6
PART III Liver, Biliary Tract, and Pancreas
SECTION 1 Liver
SECTION 2 Gallbladder and Bile Ducts
SECTION 3 Pancreas
ISBN: 978-1-4557-7392-3
Description
Upper Digestive Tract, 2nd Edition, part 1 in the 3-book Digestive System volume, provides a concise and highly visual approach to the basic sciences and clinical pathology of the mouth, pharynx, esophagus and stomach. This book in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised to capture current perspectives in gastroenterology - from normal anatomy and physiology through pathophysiology, diagnostics and treatment. Radiologic and pathologic images supplement the classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations. Highlights include neurophysiology and electrical physiology of normal gastric function and disease, Barrett’s esophagus, eosinophilic esophagus, and imaging and physiologic complexities of swallowing.
Key Features
- Gain a rich, comprehensive overview of the upper digestive tract by seeing classic Netter illustrations side by side with cutting-edge radiologic and endoscopic images.
- Explore key topics in gastroenterology, including tumors of salivary glands, microbiota, diagnostic aids, and postgastrectomy complications.
- See modern issues in digestive health and disease (bariatric surgery, IBS, and GERD) captured in the visually rich Netter artistic tradition via contributions from artists working in the Netter style.
- Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the mouth, pharynx, esophagus and stomach in a single source, from basic sciences and normal anatomy and function through pathologic conditions.
- Benefit from the knowledge of a team of renowned clinicians and scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389365
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455773909
About the Authors
James Reynolds Author
Affiliations and Expertise
June F. Klinghoffer Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA