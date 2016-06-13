The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Digestive System: Part I - The Upper Digestive Tract - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455773909, 9780323389365

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Digestive System: Part I - The Upper Digestive Tract

2nd Edition

Authors: James Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9780323389365
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773909
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2016
Page Count: 296
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

PART I Upper Digestive Tract

SECTION 1 Overview of Upper Digestive Tract

SECTION 2 Mouth and Pharynx

SECTION 3 Esophagus

SECTION 4 Stomach

ISBN: 978-1-4557-7390-9

PART II Lower Digestive Tract

SECTION 1 Overview of the Lower Digestive Tract

SECTION 2 Small Bowel

SECTION 3 Colon

ISBN: 978-1-4557-7391-6

PART III Liver, Biliary Tract, and Pancreas

SECTION 1 Liver

SECTION 2 Gallbladder and Bile Ducts

SECTION 3 Pancreas

ISBN: 978-1-4557-7392-3

Description

Upper Digestive Tract, 2nd Edition, part 1 in the 3-book Digestive System volume, provides a concise and highly visual approach to the basic sciences and clinical pathology of the mouth, pharynx, esophagus and stomach. This book in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised to capture current perspectives in gastroenterology - from normal anatomy and physiology through pathophysiology, diagnostics and treatment. Radiologic and pathologic images supplement the classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations. Highlights include neurophysiology and electrical physiology of normal gastric function and disease, Barrett’s esophagus, eosinophilic esophagus, and imaging and physiologic complexities of swallowing.

Key Features

  • Gain a rich, comprehensive overview of the upper digestive tract by seeing classic Netter illustrations side by side with cutting-edge radiologic and endoscopic images.

  • Explore key topics in gastroenterology, including tumors of salivary glands, microbiota, diagnostic aids, and postgastrectomy complications.

  • See modern issues in digestive health and disease (bariatric surgery, IBS, and GERD) captured in the visually rich Netter artistic tradition via contributions from artists working in the Netter style.

  • Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the mouth, pharynx, esophagus and stomach in a single source, from basic sciences and normal anatomy and function through pathologic conditions.

  • Benefit from the knowledge of a team of renowned clinicians and scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323389365
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773909

About the Authors

James Reynolds Author

Affiliations and Expertise

June F. Klinghoffer Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.