The Nervous System
1st Edition
Central Nervous System Drugs
Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume II: The Nervous System — Part B, Central Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the functions of the central nervous system.
The selection first offers information on depressant and anticonvulsant drugs. Topics include neurophysiological substrate of drug action; pharmacological properties of selected muscle relaxants; anticonvulsants and their mechanisms; and definitive seizure mechanisms. The book also takes a look at antitussive drugs and psychic energizers and antidepressant drugs.
The publication examines emetic and antiemetic drugs, as well as neural mechanisms of emesis, emetic syndromes and agents, and antiemetic agents. The text also reviews the effects of drugs on the eyes and synoptic transmission in the central nervous system. Discussions focus on the effect of drugs used in the therapy of ocular disease; undesirable eye effects of ophthalmic and other drugs; and chemical transmitters in the central nervous system.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the central nervous system.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword to Volume I
Preface
Contents Of Volume III
I. Depressant Drugs (Continued)
G. Relaxants of Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Neurophysiological Substrate of Drug Action
III. Pharmacological Properties of Selected Muscle Relaxants
IV. Comments on Therapeutic Usefulness
References
H. Anticonvulsant Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Clinical and Experimental Seizures
III. Anticonvulsants and Their Mechanisms
IV. Definitive Seizure Mechanisms
References
I. Antitussive Drugs
I. General Considerations
II. The Pathophysiology of Cough
III. Pharmacodynamic Characteristics of Antitussives
IV. Concluding Remarks
Appendix: Method of Searching for Agents Having Selective Effects on Active Expiratory Processes
References
II. Psychic Energizers and Antîdepressant Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
III. Iminodibenzyl Derivatives
IV. The Physiological and Pharmacological Basis of the Clinical Treatment of Depressions
References
III. Emetic and Antiemetic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Neural Mechanism of Emesis
III. Emetic Agents
IV. Emetic Syndromes
V. Antiemetic Agents
References
IV. The Effects of Drugs upon the Eye
I. Unique Ophthalmic Factors
II. The Effect of Drugs Used in the Therapy of Ocular Disease
III. Undesirable Eye Effects of Ophthalmic and Other Drugs
IV. Undesirable Systemic Effects of Ophthalmic Drugs
References
V. Synoptic Transmission in the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of Central Synapses
III. The Electrophysiology of Synapses
IV. Chemical Transmitters in the Central Nervous System
V. Transmitter Release
References
Author Index
Subject Index
502
- 502
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
1st January 1965
- 1st January 1965
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483275833
- 9781483275833