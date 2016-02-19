The Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227719, 9781483275833

The Nervous System

1st Edition

Central Nervous System Drugs

Editors: Walter S. Root Frederick G. Hofmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483275833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 502
Description

Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume II: The Nervous System — Part B, Central Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the functions of the central nervous system.
The selection first offers information on depressant and anticonvulsant drugs. Topics include neurophysiological substrate of drug action; pharmacological properties of selected muscle relaxants; anticonvulsants and their mechanisms; and definitive seizure mechanisms. The book also takes a look at antitussive drugs and psychic energizers and antidepressant drugs.
The publication examines emetic and antiemetic drugs, as well as neural mechanisms of emesis, emetic syndromes and agents, and antiemetic agents. The text also reviews the effects of drugs on the eyes and synoptic transmission in the central nervous system. Discussions focus on the effect of drugs used in the therapy of ocular disease; undesirable eye effects of ophthalmic and other drugs; and chemical transmitters in the central nervous system.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the central nervous system.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword to Volume I

Preface

Contents Of Volume III

I. Depressant Drugs (Continued)

G. Relaxants of Skeletal Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Neurophysiological Substrate of Drug Action

III. Pharmacological Properties of Selected Muscle Relaxants

IV. Comments on Therapeutic Usefulness

References

H. Anticonvulsant Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Clinical and Experimental Seizures

III. Anticonvulsants and Their Mechanisms

IV. Definitive Seizure Mechanisms

References

I. Antitussive Drugs

I. General Considerations

II. The Pathophysiology of Cough

III. Pharmacodynamic Characteristics of Antitussives

IV. Concluding Remarks

Appendix: Method of Searching for Agents Having Selective Effects on Active Expiratory Processes

References

II. Psychic Energizers and Antîdepressant Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

III. Iminodibenzyl Derivatives

IV. The Physiological and Pharmacological Basis of the Clinical Treatment of Depressions

References

III. Emetic and Antiemetic Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Neural Mechanism of Emesis

III. Emetic Agents

IV. Emetic Syndromes

V. Antiemetic Agents

References

IV. The Effects of Drugs upon the Eye

I. Unique Ophthalmic Factors

II. The Effect of Drugs Used in the Therapy of Ocular Disease

III. Undesirable Eye Effects of Ophthalmic and Other Drugs

IV. Undesirable Systemic Effects of Ophthalmic Drugs

References

V. Synoptic Transmission in the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. The Structure of Central Synapses

III. The Electrophysiology of Synapses

IV. Chemical Transmitters in the Central Nervous System

V. Transmitter Release

References

Author Index

Subject Index

