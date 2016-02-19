Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume II: The Nervous System — Part B, Central Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the functions of the central nervous system.

The selection first offers information on depressant and anticonvulsant drugs. Topics include neurophysiological substrate of drug action; pharmacological properties of selected muscle relaxants; anticonvulsants and their mechanisms; and definitive seizure mechanisms. The book also takes a look at antitussive drugs and psychic energizers and antidepressant drugs.

The publication examines emetic and antiemetic drugs, as well as neural mechanisms of emesis, emetic syndromes and agents, and antiemetic agents. The text also reviews the effects of drugs on the eyes and synoptic transmission in the central nervous system. Discussions focus on the effect of drugs used in the therapy of ocular disease; undesirable eye effects of ophthalmic and other drugs; and chemical transmitters in the central nervous system.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the central nervous system.