The Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227610, 9781483272955

The Nervous System

1st Edition

Autonomic Nervous System Drugs

Editors: Walter S. Root Frederick G. Hofmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483272955
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 552
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume IV: The Nervous System — Part D: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the nervous system, including how adrenergic drugs affect the heart and systemic circulation, metabolism, and adrenergic compounds.
The selection first offers information on the effects of adrenergic drugs on the heart and systemic circulation. Topics include actions of adrenergic drugs, possible drug actions on the heart, epinephrine and arterenol, and other sympathomimetic drugs. The book then examines the effects of adrenergic compounds on pulmonary circulation, including physiologic considerations and general considerations of adrenergic compounds.
The manuscript ponders on the effects of adrenergic agents on smooth muscles other than those of the vascular system and the effects of sympathomimetic amines and adrenergic blocking agents on metabolism. The book also touches on veratrum alkaloids and neurotoxins, as well as botulism, tetanus, therapeutic use, and chemistry of veratrum alkaloids.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the nervous system.

Table of Contents


Contributors To Volume IV

Foreword

Contents Of Previous Volumes

Part III: Adrenergic Drugs

A. The Effects of Adrenergic Drugs on the Heart

I. Introduction

II. Possible Drug Actions on the Heart

III. Actions of the Adrenergic Drugs

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

B. The Effects of Adrenergic Drugs on the Systemic Circulation

I. Introduction

II. Epinephrine and Arterenol

III. Other Sympathomimetic Drugs

References

C. The Effects of the Adrenergic Compounds on the Pulmonary Circulation

I. Introduction and Physiologic Considerations

II. The Adrenergic Compounds: General Considerations

References

D. The Effects of Adrenergic Agents on Smooth Muscles Other Than Those of the Vascular System

I. Introduction

II. The Intestine

III. Uterine Muscle

IV. The Nictitating Membrane

References

E. The Effects of Sympathomimetic Amines and Adrenergic Blocking Agents on Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Effects on Carbohydrate Metabolism

III. Effects on Fat Metabolism

IV. Effects on Oxygen Consumption

V. Effects on Cations

References

Part IV: Adrenergic Blocking Drugs

A. Blockade of α-Adrenergic Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Major Groups of α-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

III. Responses of Various Effector Systems to α-Adrenergic Blockade

IV. Therapeutic Use of α-Adrenergic Blockade

References

B. Blockade of β-Adrenergic Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Direct Effects of β-Receptor Blocking Compounds

III. Specificity of β-Receptor Blockade

IV. Effects of Catecholamines on Physiological Systems After β-Receptor Blockade

V. The Antiarrhythmic Action of β-Receptor Blocking Compounds

VI. Application of β-Receptor Blocking Compounds

References

Part V: The Veratrum Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. The Chemistry of Veratrum Alkaloids

III. Pharmacological Actions

IV. Therapeutic Use

References

Part VI: Neurotoxins

I. Introduction

II. Botulism

III. Tetanus

IV. Animal Neurotoxins

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272955

About the Editor

Walter S. Root

Frederick G. Hofmann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.