Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume IV: The Nervous System — Part D: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the nervous system, including how adrenergic drugs affect the heart and systemic circulation, metabolism, and adrenergic compounds.

The selection first offers information on the effects of adrenergic drugs on the heart and systemic circulation. Topics include actions of adrenergic drugs, possible drug actions on the heart, epinephrine and arterenol, and other sympathomimetic drugs. The book then examines the effects of adrenergic compounds on pulmonary circulation, including physiologic considerations and general considerations of adrenergic compounds.

The manuscript ponders on the effects of adrenergic agents on smooth muscles other than those of the vascular system and the effects of sympathomimetic amines and adrenergic blocking agents on metabolism. The book also touches on veratrum alkaloids and neurotoxins, as well as botulism, tetanus, therapeutic use, and chemistry of veratrum alkaloids.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the nervous system.