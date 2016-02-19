The Nervous System
1st Edition
Autonomic Nervous System Drugs
Description
Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume IV: The Nervous System — Part D: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the nervous system, including how adrenergic drugs affect the heart and systemic circulation, metabolism, and adrenergic compounds.
The selection first offers information on the effects of adrenergic drugs on the heart and systemic circulation. Topics include actions of adrenergic drugs, possible drug actions on the heart, epinephrine and arterenol, and other sympathomimetic drugs. The book then examines the effects of adrenergic compounds on pulmonary circulation, including physiologic considerations and general considerations of adrenergic compounds.
The manuscript ponders on the effects of adrenergic agents on smooth muscles other than those of the vascular system and the effects of sympathomimetic amines and adrenergic blocking agents on metabolism. The book also touches on veratrum alkaloids and neurotoxins, as well as botulism, tetanus, therapeutic use, and chemistry of veratrum alkaloids.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the nervous system.
Table of Contents
Contributors To Volume IV
Foreword
Contents Of Previous Volumes
Part III: Adrenergic Drugs
A. The Effects of Adrenergic Drugs on the Heart
I. Introduction
II. Possible Drug Actions on the Heart
III. Actions of the Adrenergic Drugs
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
B. The Effects of Adrenergic Drugs on the Systemic Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Epinephrine and Arterenol
III. Other Sympathomimetic Drugs
References
C. The Effects of the Adrenergic Compounds on the Pulmonary Circulation
I. Introduction and Physiologic Considerations
II. The Adrenergic Compounds: General Considerations
References
D. The Effects of Adrenergic Agents on Smooth Muscles Other Than Those of the Vascular System
I. Introduction
II. The Intestine
III. Uterine Muscle
IV. The Nictitating Membrane
References
E. The Effects of Sympathomimetic Amines and Adrenergic Blocking Agents on Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Effects on Carbohydrate Metabolism
III. Effects on Fat Metabolism
IV. Effects on Oxygen Consumption
V. Effects on Cations
References
Part IV: Adrenergic Blocking Drugs
A. Blockade of α-Adrenergic Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Major Groups of α-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
III. Responses of Various Effector Systems to α-Adrenergic Blockade
IV. Therapeutic Use of α-Adrenergic Blockade
References
B. Blockade of β-Adrenergic Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Direct Effects of β-Receptor Blocking Compounds
III. Specificity of β-Receptor Blockade
IV. Effects of Catecholamines on Physiological Systems After β-Receptor Blockade
V. The Antiarrhythmic Action of β-Receptor Blocking Compounds
VI. Application of β-Receptor Blocking Compounds
References
Part V: The Veratrum Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. The Chemistry of Veratrum Alkaloids
III. Pharmacological Actions
IV. Therapeutic Use
References
Part VI: Neurotoxins
I. Introduction
II. Botulism
III. Tetanus
IV. Animal Neurotoxins
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272955