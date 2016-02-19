The Nervous System
1st Edition
Autonomic Nervous System Drugs
Description
Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume III: The Nervous System — Part C: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the nervous system, including cardiovascular effects and metabolism.
The selection first offers information on the cardiovascular effects of choline esters and the effects of choline esters on smooth muscles and secretions. Topics include actions of acetylcholine, physiological role of choline esters, and actions of cholinergic drugs on smooth muscles and secretions. The book also takes a look at the pharmacologic, toxicologic, and therapeutic properties of anticholinesterase agents, including the chemistry and metabolism of anticholinesterase substances and mechanisms of action of anticholinesterase agents and role of cholinesterases.
The publication examines muscarinic blocking drugs and ganglion-blocking drugs. Discussions focus on actions on the secretory glands and cardiovascular system; distribution, metabolism, and excretion of atropine; substances that block ganglionic transmission; and cardiovascular effects. The text also elaborates on neuromuscular blocking drugs.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the nervous system.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Foreword
Contents of Previous Volumes
I. Cholinergic Drugs
A. Cardiovascular Effects of Choline Esters
I. Introduction
II. Actions of Acetylcholine
III. Esters Related to Acetylcholine
IV. On the Physiological Role of Choline Esters
References
B. Effects of Choline Esters on Smooth Muscle and Secretions
I. Introduction
II. The Actions of Cholinergic Drugs on Smooth Muscle
III. The Action of Cholinergic Drugs on Secretions
References
C. Pharmacologic, Toxicologic, and Therapeutic Properties of Anticholinesterase Agents
I. Introduction
II. Activities of Cholinesterases, Their Inhibition and Reactivation
III. Distribution of Cholinesterases
IV. Distribution of Choline Acetylase and of Acetylcholine
V. Chemistry and Metabolism of Anticholinesterase Substances
VI. Special Pharmacology of Anticholinesterases
VII. Therapeutics
VIII. Toxicity and its Treatment
IX. Mechanisms of Action of Anticholinesterase Agents and Role of Cholinesterases
References
II. Cholinergic Blocking Drugs
A. Muscarinic Blocking Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Sources
III. History
IV. Chemistry
V. Mechanism of Action
VI. Actions on the Secretory Glands
VII. Actions on Smooth Muscle
VIII. Actions on the Cardiovascular System
IX. Actions on the Central Nervous System
X. Actions on Other Nervous Tissues
XI. Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion of Atropine
References
B. Ganglion-Blocking Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Substances Which Block Ganglionic Transmission
III. Effects of Ganglion Blockade
IV. Mode of Action
V. Cardiovascular Effects
VI. Selective Blockade of Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Ganglia
VII. Absorption, Distribution, and Excretion
VIII. Side Effects
References
C. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs
I. Physiology of Neuromuscular Transmission
II. Causes of Neuromuscular Block
III. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents that Act Presynaptically
IV. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents that Act Postsynaptically
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272948