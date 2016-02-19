Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume III: The Nervous System — Part C: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the nervous system, including cardiovascular effects and metabolism.

The selection first offers information on the cardiovascular effects of choline esters and the effects of choline esters on smooth muscles and secretions. Topics include actions of acetylcholine, physiological role of choline esters, and actions of cholinergic drugs on smooth muscles and secretions. The book also takes a look at the pharmacologic, toxicologic, and therapeutic properties of anticholinesterase agents, including the chemistry and metabolism of anticholinesterase substances and mechanisms of action of anticholinesterase agents and role of cholinesterases.

The publication examines muscarinic blocking drugs and ganglion-blocking drugs. Discussions focus on actions on the secretory glands and cardiovascular system; distribution, metabolism, and excretion of atropine; substances that block ganglionic transmission; and cardiovascular effects. The text also elaborates on neuromuscular blocking drugs.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the nervous system.