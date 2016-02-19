The Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227603, 9781483272948

The Nervous System

1st Edition

Autonomic Nervous System Drugs

Editors: Walter S. Root Frederick G. Hofmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483272948
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 534
Description

Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume III: The Nervous System — Part C: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs focuses on the effects of drugs on the nervous system, including cardiovascular effects and metabolism.
The selection first offers information on the cardiovascular effects of choline esters and the effects of choline esters on smooth muscles and secretions. Topics include actions of acetylcholine, physiological role of choline esters, and actions of cholinergic drugs on smooth muscles and secretions. The book also takes a look at the pharmacologic, toxicologic, and therapeutic properties of anticholinesterase agents, including the chemistry and metabolism of anticholinesterase substances and mechanisms of action of anticholinesterase agents and role of cholinesterases.
The publication examines muscarinic blocking drugs and ganglion-blocking drugs. Discussions focus on actions on the secretory glands and cardiovascular system; distribution, metabolism, and excretion of atropine; substances that block ganglionic transmission; and cardiovascular effects. The text also elaborates on neuromuscular blocking drugs.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the nervous system.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume III

Foreword

Contents of Previous Volumes

I. Cholinergic Drugs

A. Cardiovascular Effects of Choline Esters

I. Introduction

II. Actions of Acetylcholine

III. Esters Related to Acetylcholine

IV. On the Physiological Role of Choline Esters

References

B. Effects of Choline Esters on Smooth Muscle and Secretions

I. Introduction

II. The Actions of Cholinergic Drugs on Smooth Muscle

III. The Action of Cholinergic Drugs on Secretions

References

C. Pharmacologic, Toxicologic, and Therapeutic Properties of Anticholinesterase Agents

I. Introduction

II. Activities of Cholinesterases, Their Inhibition and Reactivation

III. Distribution of Cholinesterases

IV. Distribution of Choline Acetylase and of Acetylcholine

V. Chemistry and Metabolism of Anticholinesterase Substances

VI. Special Pharmacology of Anticholinesterases

VII. Therapeutics

VIII. Toxicity and its Treatment

IX. Mechanisms of Action of Anticholinesterase Agents and Role of Cholinesterases

References

II. Cholinergic Blocking Drugs

A. Muscarinic Blocking Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Sources

III. History

IV. Chemistry

V. Mechanism of Action

VI. Actions on the Secretory Glands

VII. Actions on Smooth Muscle

VIII. Actions on the Cardiovascular System

IX. Actions on the Central Nervous System

X. Actions on Other Nervous Tissues

XI. Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion of Atropine

References

B. Ganglion-Blocking Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Substances Which Block Ganglionic Transmission

III. Effects of Ganglion Blockade

IV. Mode of Action

V. Cardiovascular Effects

VI. Selective Blockade of Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Ganglia

VII. Absorption, Distribution, and Excretion

VIII. Side Effects

References

C. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs

I. Physiology of Neuromuscular Transmission

II. Causes of Neuromuscular Block

III. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents that Act Presynaptically

IV. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents that Act Postsynaptically

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Walter S. Root

Frederick G. Hofmann

