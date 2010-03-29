The Nervous System
2nd Edition
Systems of the Body Series
Organisation of the nervous system. Elements of cellular and molecular neuroscience. Clinical examination. The spinal cord. Pain and analgesia. Cranial nerve and the brainstem. The visual system. Hearing and balance: the auditory and vestibular systems. Motor Systems I: descending pathways and cerebellum. Motor Systems II: thwe basal ganglia. Stroke and head injury. Infection in the central nervous system. Epilepsy. Dementia. Schizophrenia. Depression and anxiety. Addiction.
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 29th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049279
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702033735
About the Authors
Adina Michael-Titus Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Neuroscience and Pharmacology, St Bartholomew's and the Royal London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK
Patricia Revest Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Medical Eduation, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK
Peter Shortland Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Anatomy, Neuroscience Section, Queen Mary and Westfield College, London, UK