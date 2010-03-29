The Nervous System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702033735, 9780702049279

The Nervous System

2nd Edition

Systems of the Body Series

Authors: Adina Michael-Titus Patricia Revest Peter Shortland
eBook ISBN: 9780702049279
Paperback ISBN: 9780702033735
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th March 2010
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Organisation of the nervous system. Elements of cellular and molecular neuroscience. Clinical examination. The spinal cord. Pain and analgesia. Cranial nerve and the brainstem. The visual system. Hearing and balance: the auditory and vestibular systems. Motor Systems I: descending pathways and cerebellum. Motor Systems II: thwe basal ganglia. Stroke and head injury. Infection in the central nervous system. Epilepsy. Dementia. Schizophrenia. Depression and anxiety. Addiction.

Key Features

  • One of the seven volumes in the Systems of the Body series.

  • Concise text covers the core anatomy, physiology and biochemistry in an integrated manner as required by system- and problem-based medical courses.

  • The basic science is presented in the clinical context in a way appropriate for the early part of the medical course.

  • There is a linked website providing self-assessment material ideal for examination preparation.

    About the Authors

    Adina Michael-Titus Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Senior Lecturer in Neuroscience and Pharmacology, St Bartholomew's and the Royal London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK

    Patricia Revest Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Centre for Medical Eduation, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK

    Peter Shortland Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Lecturer in Anatomy, Neuroscience Section, Queen Mary and Westfield College, London, UK

