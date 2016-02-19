The Nature of Metals
1st Edition
The Nature of Metals focuses on the characteristics, properties, composition, and reactions of metals.
The publication first takes a look at the composition of metals, arrangement of atoms in metals, and alloys. Discussions focus on solubility of metals in each other, constitutional diagrams, naming of planes, patterns of complex structures, sizes of atoms, space lattices, removal of metal by etching reagents, and how etching reveals structure. The text then examines solidification, movement of atoms in solid metals, some effects of atomic movements, and hardening of steel. Topics include effect of rate of cooling, hardenability, tempering, mechanism of age hardening, effect of temperature on the hardening behavior, effect of rate of cooling on the precipitation of tin, mechanism of diffusion, and relative rates of diffusion. The manuscript explores metals in nuclear reactors, recrystallization, and special arrangements of atoms, including peculiar behavior in copper-gold alloys, formation of subgrains, and screw dislocations.
The book is a valuable source of information for researches interested in the nature of metals.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 The Metals
Which Chemical Elements Are Metals?
The Periodic Table
A Bit of History
Some Interesting Relationships
The Rare Earths
The Lanthanide Series
The Actinide Series
2 Looking Inside the Metals
The Microscope
How Etching Reveals Structure
The Removal of Metal by Etching Reagents
Grain Boundaries Under the Microscope
A Coin of Tiberius Caesar
The Electron Microscope
3 How Atoms Are Arrmged in Metals
Metallic Crystals Formed by Freezing
What X-rays Yield
How the Powder Pattern Is Obtained
A Simple Way of Describing an Arrangement of Atoms
Two Additional Simple Arrangements
Patterns of Complex Structures
The Sizes of Atoms
Space Lattices
Planes That Reflect X-rays
The Naming of Planes
Some General Comments
4 Alloys
Solubility of Metals in Each Other
How Atoms Are Arranged in Solid Solutions
Constitutional Diagrams
How Copper-Nickel Alloys Solidify
How Alloys May Be Made Homogeneous
5 More About Alloys
Tin-Lead Alloys
The 8% Tin Alloy
The Law of Levers
The 45% Tin Alloy
The Melting Process
Factors That Influence Alloying—Atomic Diameter
Factors That Influence Alloying-Chemical Properties
Some General Remarks on Diagrams
6 Solidification
Crystals Grow in Particular Directions
Flow of Heat Influences Crystal Growth
Effect of Rapid Cooling on Alloys
The Correction of Nonuniformity of Composition
Single Crystals
7 Movement of Atoms in Solid Metals
An Example of the Movement of Atoms
Movement of Copper Atoms in Aluminum
Diffusion Homogenizes Alloys
Relative Rates of Diffusion
The Mechanism of Diffusion
Diffusion of a Metal's Own Atoms (Self-Diffusion)
Diffusion in Interstitial Solid Solutions
Diffusion of Carbon in Iron
Gases Can Diffuse Through Metals
Chemical Character Influences Rate of Diffusion
8 Some Effects of Atomic Movements
Significance of Lines DF and EG in the Lead-Tin Diagram
The Rejected Tin
Effect of Rate of Cooling on Precipitation of Tin
Changing Solid Solubility—The Solvus Line
The Practical Use of Changes in Solubility-Age Hardening
An Age-Hardening Aluminum Alloy
The Effect of Temperature on the Hardening Behavior
The Mechanism of Age Hardening
A Third Element Influences Age Hardening
General Comments on Age Hardening
9 Iron, Steel, and the A3 Transformation
Iron Changes the Arrangement of Its Atoms
The A3 Transformation
Change in Dimensions
The Heat Effect
Change in Magnetic Properties
Other Changes
What Carbon Does
The Iron-Carbon Diagram
Cooling Through the Transformation Range
How the Transformation Ends
The Transformation in Higher Carbon Steels
10 The Hardening of Steel
The Hardening Transformation
The Isothermal Transformation Curve
Transformation to Martensite Depends on Temperature Only
Effect of Carbon on the Martensite Range
Effect of Rate of Cooling
Bainite
The Quenching of Large Bars
Hardenability
Tempering
The Importance of the Iron-Carbon Alloys
11 Alloy Diagrams
Atomic Percentages
A Peritectic Situation
Effect of Fast Cooling
Peritectic Reaction May Not Yield a Compound
Two Ways of Forming Compounds
The Monotectic Reaction
Allotropie Transformations Complicate Alloy Diagrams
How Transformations Alter Diagrams
The Iron-Chromium Diagram
12 Special Arrangements of Atoms
Peculiar Behavior in the Copper-Gold Alloys
The Constitutional Diagram of the Copper-Gold Alloys
Ordering in the 50 Atomic Per Cent Alloys
The X-ray Powder Pattern of the 50 a/o Alloy
The Second Form of Ordered 50 a/o Alloy
Ordering in the 25 a/o Gold Alloy
Change in Resistivity of the 25 a/o Gold Alloy
Mechanical Changes Related to Ordering in the 25 a/o Alloy
Ordering in Other Alloys
Ordering of a Different Kind
13 How Metals Are Deformed
Relative Slip
The Plane of Slip
The Weakness of Single Crystals
Degree of Slip and Ease of Slip
Deformation by Twinning
Twins in a Body-Centered Cubic Metal
Deformation in Industrial Metals
The Mechanism of Extremely Slow Deformation
14 Recrystallization
Meaning of Recrystallization
Growth of Grains
Conditions for Recrystallization
Temperature Factor
Prior Grain Size
Alloying Affects Recrystallization
The Degree of Deformation
Recrystallization Softens
Preferred Orientation
The Texture of Cold-Rolled Copper
Changes Without Recrystallization—Recovery
The Formation of Subgrains
15 Some New Concepts Concerning Metals
Ideas About Vacant Atom Sites
Evidence for the Existence of Vacancies
The Diffusion of Quenched-in Vacancies
Deformation Makes Diffusion of Vacancies Easier
A Peculiar Defect in Metals
A Simple Dislocation
Edge Dislocations—The Dislocation Line
Screw Dislocations
Burgers Circuit and Burgers Vector
Dislocations and Slip in Crystals
The Experimental Evidence for Dislocations
16 Metals in Nuclear Reactors
Uranium
Thorium
Plutonium
The Capacity of Metals for Capturing Neutrons
The Need for Control Rods
How Radiation Affects Reactor Materials
Appendix: Terms in Alloy Diagrams
Glossary
Index
