Progress in Particle and Nuclear Physics, Volume 24: The Nature of Hadrons and Nuclei by Electron Scattering covers the proceedings of the International School of Nuclear Physics. The book presents 24 papers that discuss topics concerning hadrons and nuclei. The coverage of the text includes electron scattering and few-nucleon systems; occupation probabilities of shell-model orbitals; and the response function of nuclear matter. The book also tackles the internal spin structure of the nucleon; parity-violating electron scattering; and hard pion exchange currents and the backward deuteron disintegration. The text will be of great use to scientists involved in hadron and nucleon research.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter 1. Electron Scattering and Few-Nucleon Systems

Chapter 2. Occupation Probabilities of Shell-Model Orbitals

Chapter 3. Photoexcitation of Low-Lying, Isovector 1+ States in Deformed Nuclei

Chapter 4. Nuclear Response in an Extended RPA Formalism; an Application to 48Ca

Chapter 5. Recent Advances in the Spin-Isospin Nuclear Responses

Chapter 6. Algebraic Description of Intrinsic Modes in Nuclei

Chapter 7. Observation of Nuclear Giant Resonances in Photon Scattering and Photon Absorption Experiments

Chapter 8. Electron Scattering with Polarized Beams and 3He-Targets

Chapter 9. Polarized Gamma-Ray Beams by Inverse Compton Scattering

Chapter 10. The Response Function of Nuclear Matter

Chapter 11. Electron Scattering from the Three-Nucleon Bound States

Chapter 12. Hard Pion Exchange Currents and the Backward Deuteron Disintegration

Chapter 13. Parity-Violating Electron Scattering

Chapter 14. The Mainz Microtron Facility MAMI

Chapter 15. Are Nuclei Strongly Correlated Fermi Liquids? Empirical Evidence from (e,e'p) Spectral Functions

Chapter 16. The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility: Project Status and Physics Outlook

Chapter 17. Neutral Pion Production at Threshold and Low-Energy Theorems

Chapter 18. An Introduction to Nucleon Resonances

Chapter 19. The Nucleon as a Projected Chiral Soliton: Vacuum and Medium Properties

Chapter 20. The Study of Baryon Resonances by Real Photons

Chapter 21. Baryon-Baryon Interaction in the Quark Model and the H-Dibaryon

Chapter 22. The One-Gluon Exchange Current and the Electromagnetic Properties of the Deuteron

Chapter 23. Quark versus Mesons in Nuclear Force and Nuclear Currents

Chapter 24. The Internal Spin Structure of the Nucleon

