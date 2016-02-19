The Nature of Hadrons and Nuclei by Electron Scattering
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International School of Nuclear Physics, Erice, 16–25 July 1989
Description
Progress in Particle and Nuclear Physics, Volume 24: The Nature of Hadrons and Nuclei by Electron Scattering covers the proceedings of the International School of Nuclear Physics. The book presents 24 papers that discuss topics concerning hadrons and nuclei. The coverage of the text includes electron scattering and few-nucleon systems; occupation probabilities of shell-model orbitals; and the response function of nuclear matter. The book also tackles the internal spin structure of the nucleon; parity-violating electron scattering; and hard pion exchange currents and the backward deuteron disintegration. The text will be of great use to scientists involved in hadron and nucleon research.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1. Electron Scattering and Few-Nucleon Systems
Chapter 2. Occupation Probabilities of Shell-Model Orbitals
Chapter 3. Photoexcitation of Low-Lying, Isovector 1+ States in Deformed Nuclei
Chapter 4. Nuclear Response in an Extended RPA Formalism; an Application to 48Ca
Chapter 5. Recent Advances in the Spin-Isospin Nuclear Responses
Chapter 6. Algebraic Description of Intrinsic Modes in Nuclei
Chapter 7. Observation of Nuclear Giant Resonances in Photon Scattering and Photon Absorption Experiments
Chapter 8. Electron Scattering with Polarized Beams and 3He-Targets
Chapter 9. Polarized Gamma-Ray Beams by Inverse Compton Scattering
Chapter 10. The Response Function of Nuclear Matter
Chapter 11. Electron Scattering from the Three-Nucleon Bound States
Chapter 12. Hard Pion Exchange Currents and the Backward Deuteron Disintegration
Chapter 13. Parity-Violating Electron Scattering
Chapter 14. The Mainz Microtron Facility MAMI
Chapter 15. Are Nuclei Strongly Correlated Fermi Liquids? Empirical Evidence from (e,e'p) Spectral Functions
Chapter 16. The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility: Project Status and Physics Outlook
Chapter 17. Neutral Pion Production at Threshold and Low-Energy Theorems
Chapter 18. An Introduction to Nucleon Resonances
Chapter 19. The Nucleon as a Projected Chiral Soliton: Vacuum and Medium Properties
Chapter 20. The Study of Baryon Resonances by Real Photons
Chapter 21. Baryon-Baryon Interaction in the Quark Model and the H-Dibaryon
Chapter 22. The One-Gluon Exchange Current and the Electromagnetic Properties of the Deuteron
Chapter 23. Quark versus Mesons in Nuclear Force and Nuclear Currents
Chapter 24. The Internal Spin Structure of the Nucleon
