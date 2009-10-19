The Myrdalsjokull Ice Cap, Iceland, Volume 13
1st Edition
Glacial Processes, Sediments and Landforms on an Active Volcano
Table of Contents
- The Mýrdalsjökull Ice Cap, Iceland. Glacial processes, sediments and landforms on an active volcano – an introduction (J. Krüger, A. Schomacker and K.H. Kjær). 2. Katla and Eyjafjallajökull volcanoes (E. Sturkell, P. Einarsson, F. Sigmundsson, A. Hooper, B.G. Ófeigsson, H. Geirsson and H. Ólafsson). 3. Katla - tephrochronology and eruption history (G. Larsen). 4. Deglaciation and Holocene glacial history of Iceland (Ó. Ingólfsson, H. Norðdahl and A. Schomacker). 5. Variations of Mýrdalsjökull during postglacial and historical times (O. Sigurðsson). 6. Ice-marginal environments: geomorphic and structural genesis of marginal moraines at Mýrdalsjökull (J. Krüger, A. Schomacker and Í.Ö. Benediktsson). 7. Dead-ice environments: a landsystems model for a debris-charged, stagnant lowland glacier margin, Kötlujökull (J. Krüger, K.H. Kjær and A. Schomacker). 8. Subglacial environments, sediments and landforms at the margins of Mýrdalsjökull (A. Schomacker, K.H. Kjær and J. Krüger). 9. Evidence for subglacial deformation and deposition during a complete advance-stagnation cycle of Kötlujökull, Iceland – a case study (K.E.S. Klint, N. Richardt and J. Krüger). 10. Mýrdalsjökull’s forefields under the microscope. The micromorphology of meltout and subglacial tills (J.J.M. van der Meer, S.J. Carr and K.H. Kjær). 11. Volcanogenic jökulhlaups (glacier outburst floods) from Mýrdalsjökull: impacts on proglacial environments (A.J. Russell, R. Duller and N.P. Mountney)
Description
Lowland glaciers are usually considered the best analogs for formerly glaciated areas and as such, many Icelandic glaciers have been intensively investigated with regard to process-orientated sediment-landform interrelationships. The Mýrdalsjökull ice cap has, thus, served as an excellent "ice-age laboratory." Furthermore, a substantial effort has been directed toward understanding the interaction between volcanic activity and glacier response, such as meltwater outbursts (jökulhlaups) and sudden events of rapidly flowing glacier ice. The book reviews the following themes related to Mýrdalsjökull: glaciology, glacial and quaternary geology, sedimentology, tephrochronology and eruption history of Katla, and crustal movements. All authors are involved in research about the subglacial Katla volcano and Mýrdalsjökull.
Key Features
- Book covers all aspects of the ice cap and volcano dynamics
- Comprehensive reviews with updated results
- Editors and authors are well established scientists with research experience from Myrdalsjokull
- Standard reference work for Myrdalsjokull
Readership
quaternary scientists, physical geographers, glacial geo(morpho)logists, hydrogeolosts, engineers; volcanological community, planetary scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2010
- Published:
- 19th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932002
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530455
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Anders Schomacker Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Earth Sciences, University of Iceland
Johannes Krüger Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography & Geology, University of Copenhagen, Denmark
Kurt Kjaer Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen, Denmark