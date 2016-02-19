The Mycoplasmas V1
1st Edition
Cell Biology
Description
The Mycoplasmas, Volume I: Cell Biology is a volume of a comprehensive three-volume series encompassing various facets of mycoplasmology, emphasizing outstanding developments made in the field. This volume deals specifically with the cell biology of the mycoplasmas. This book focuses on problems regarding mycoplasma classification, phylogenetics, and relatedness to wall-covered bacteria; their unique molecular biology, energy metabolism, transport mechanisms, antigenic structure, and membrane biochemistry. The characterization, ultrastructure, and molecular biology of the mycoplasmaviruses, as well as the special properties of several groups of mycoplasmas, such as Ureaplasma, Acholeplasma, Thermoplasma, and Anaeroplasma, are also described. This book will serve as a standard reference work for mycoplasmologists, as well as for other interested microbiologists, cellular and molecular biologists, membrane biochemists, clinicians, veterinarians, plant pathologists, and entomologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 / Classification and Taxonomy
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomic Position of the Class and Its Relationship to Bacteria
III. Taxonomic Units
IV. Properties Used in Classification
V. Taxonomic Status of Noncultivable Mycoplasmas
References
2 / Phylogenetic Relationships Between Mycoplasmas and other Prokaryotes
I. Introduction
II. Heterogeneity among the Mycoplasmas
III. Relationships between Mycoplasmas and Bacteria
IV. Evolutionary Implications
References
3 / Morphology and Ultrastructure of the Mycoplasmatales
I. Introduction
II. Morphology as Determined by Light Microscopy
III. Morphology and Ultrastructure as Determined by Electron Microscopy
IV. Future Prospects
References
4 / Nutrition, Growth, and Reproduction
I. Nutrition
II. Growth and Reproduction
References
5 / Motility
I. Introduction
II. Gliding Motility of Mycoplasma
III. Motility of Spiroplasma
IV. Conclusions
References
6 / The Molecular Biology of Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. The Mycoplasma Chromosome
III. Extrachromosomal DNA
IV. Mycoplasma Genetics
V. Nucleic Acid Hybridization Studies
VI. Transfer RNA
VII. Ribosome Structure and Function
VIII. Protein Synthesis
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
7 / Respiratory Pathways and Energy-Yielding Mechanisms
I. Respiratory Pathways and the Mollicutes: General View
II. Respiratory Components
III. Other Energetically Useful Pathways
IV. Comment
References
8 / Isolation and Characterization of Mycoplasma Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Membrane Isolation
III. Criteria for Membrane Purity
IV. Chemical Composition of Membranes
References
9 / The Composistion of Membrane Lipids and Lipopolysaccharides
I. Lipids
II. Lipopolysaccharides
III. Epilogue
References
10 / Molecular Organization of Membrane Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Factors Affecting Physical Properties of Membrane Lipids
III. The Organization of Lipids in Mycoplasma Membranes
IV. Regulation of Membrane Fluidity
V. Lipid-Dependent Structural and Functional Changes in Mycoplasma Membranes
VI. Transbilayer Distribution of Lipids in Mycoplasma Membranes
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
11 / Membrane Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Properties of Membrane Proteins
III. Membrane-Bound Enzymes
IV. Disposition of Membrane Proteins
V. Conclusions
References
12 / Transport Systems
I. Introduction
II. Simple Diffusion and Permeability
III. Active Transport
IV. Group Translocation
V. Conclusions
References
13 / Antigenic Determinants
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Antigens and Immunogens
III. Serologic Tests
IV. Antigenic Heterogeneity of Genus Mycoplasma
V. Antigenic Structure
References
14 / Mycoplasma and Spiroplasma Viruses: Ultrastructure
I. Introduction
II. Ultrastructural Characterizations by Shape, Dimensions, Capsid Symmetry, Intracellular and Incomplete Forms, and Mode of Virus Release
References
15 / Mycoplasma and Spiroplasma Viruses: Molecular Biology
I. Introduction
II. Mycoplasmaviruses
III. Viruses and Viruslike Particles of Spiroplasmas
IV. Conclusions
References
16 / Special Features of the Acholeplasmas
I. Introduction and History
II. Taxonomy
III. Biochemical and Physiologic Characteristics
IV. Serologic Relationships
V. Habitat
VI. Future Outlook
References
17 / Special Features of Ureaplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Morphology and Ultrastructure
IV. Effects of Physical and Chemical Environment
V. Nutritional Factors Important for Growth
VI. Biochemical Properties
VII. Sensitivity to Antibiotics and Antibacterial Agents
VIII. Serology
IX. Ureaplasma-Host Cell Interactions
X. Laboratory Identification
XI. Taxonomy
XII. Future Considerations
References
18 / Special Features of Thermoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Physiologic Aspects
IV. Membrane-Surface Properties
V. Special Features and Thermoacidophily
VI. Future Outlook
VII. Conclusion
References
19 / Special Features of Anaeroplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Numbers Found in the Rumen
III. Classification
IV. Anaerobic Culture Technique
V. Nutrition, Physiology, and Metabolism
VI. - Lytic Factor
VII. Serology
VIII. Significance in the Rumen
IX. Conclusion
References
Subject Index
