The Mycoplasmas V1

The Mycoplasmas, Volume I: Cell Biology is a volume of a comprehensive three-volume series encompassing various facets of mycoplasmology, emphasizing outstanding developments made in the field. This volume deals specifically with the cell biology of the mycoplasmas. This book focuses on problems regarding mycoplasma classification, phylogenetics, and relatedness to wall-covered bacteria; their unique molecular biology, energy metabolism, transport mechanisms, antigenic structure, and membrane biochemistry. The characterization, ultrastructure, and molecular biology of the mycoplasmaviruses, as well as the special properties of several groups of mycoplasmas, such as Ureaplasma, Acholeplasma, Thermoplasma, and Anaeroplasma, are also described. This book will serve as a standard reference work for mycoplasmologists, as well as for other interested microbiologists, cellular and molecular biologists, membrane biochemists, clinicians, veterinarians, plant pathologists, and entomologists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 / Classification and Taxonomy

I. Introduction

II. Taxonomic Position of the Class and Its Relationship to Bacteria

III. Taxonomic Units

IV. Properties Used in Classification

V. Taxonomic Status of Noncultivable Mycoplasmas

References

2 / Phylogenetic Relationships Between Mycoplasmas and other Prokaryotes

I. Introduction

II. Heterogeneity among the Mycoplasmas

III. Relationships between Mycoplasmas and Bacteria

IV. Evolutionary Implications

References

3 / Morphology and Ultrastructure of the Mycoplasmatales

I. Introduction

II. Morphology as Determined by Light Microscopy

III. Morphology and Ultrastructure as Determined by Electron Microscopy

IV. Future Prospects

References

4 / Nutrition, Growth, and Reproduction

I. Nutrition

II. Growth and Reproduction

References

5 / Motility

I. Introduction

II. Gliding Motility of Mycoplasma

III. Motility of Spiroplasma

IV. Conclusions

References

6 / The Molecular Biology of Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. The Mycoplasma Chromosome

III. Extrachromosomal DNA

IV. Mycoplasma Genetics

V. Nucleic Acid Hybridization Studies

VI. Transfer RNA

VII. Ribosome Structure and Function

VIII. Protein Synthesis

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

7 / Respiratory Pathways and Energy-Yielding Mechanisms

I. Respiratory Pathways and the Mollicutes: General View

II. Respiratory Components

III. Other Energetically Useful Pathways

IV. Comment

References

8 / Isolation and Characterization of Mycoplasma Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Membrane Isolation

III. Criteria for Membrane Purity

IV. Chemical Composition of Membranes

References

9 / The Composistion of Membrane Lipids and Lipopolysaccharides

I. Lipids

II. Lipopolysaccharides

III. Epilogue

References

10 / Molecular Organization of Membrane Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Factors Affecting Physical Properties of Membrane Lipids

III. The Organization of Lipids in Mycoplasma Membranes

IV. Regulation of Membrane Fluidity

V. Lipid-Dependent Structural and Functional Changes in Mycoplasma Membranes

VI. Transbilayer Distribution of Lipids in Mycoplasma Membranes

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

11 / Membrane Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Properties of Membrane Proteins

III. Membrane-Bound Enzymes

IV. Disposition of Membrane Proteins

V. Conclusions

References

12 / Transport Systems

I. Introduction

II. Simple Diffusion and Permeability

III. Active Transport

IV. Group Translocation

V. Conclusions

References

13 / Antigenic Determinants

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Antigens and Immunogens

III. Serologic Tests

IV. Antigenic Heterogeneity of Genus Mycoplasma

V. Antigenic Structure

References

14 / Mycoplasma and Spiroplasma Viruses: Ultrastructure

I. Introduction

II. Ultrastructural Characterizations by Shape, Dimensions, Capsid Symmetry, Intracellular and Incomplete Forms, and Mode of Virus Release

References

15 / Mycoplasma and Spiroplasma Viruses: Molecular Biology

I. Introduction

II. Mycoplasmaviruses

III. Viruses and Viruslike Particles of Spiroplasmas

IV. Conclusions

References

16 / Special Features of the Acholeplasmas

I. Introduction and History

II. Taxonomy

III. Biochemical and Physiologic Characteristics

IV. Serologic Relationships

V. Habitat

VI. Future Outlook

References

17 / Special Features of Ureaplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Morphology and Ultrastructure

IV. Effects of Physical and Chemical Environment

V. Nutritional Factors Important for Growth

VI. Biochemical Properties

VII. Sensitivity to Antibiotics and Antibacterial Agents

VIII. Serology

IX. Ureaplasma-Host Cell Interactions

X. Laboratory Identification

XI. Taxonomy

XII. Future Considerations

References

18 / Special Features of Thermoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence

III. Physiologic Aspects

IV. Membrane-Surface Properties

V. Special Features and Thermoacidophily

VI. Future Outlook

VII. Conclusion

References

19 / Special Features of Anaeroplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Numbers Found in the Rumen

III. Classification

IV. Anaerobic Culture Technique

V. Nutrition, Physiology, and Metabolism

VI. - Lytic Factor

VII. Serology

VIII. Significance in the Rumen

IX. Conclusion

References

Subject Index

