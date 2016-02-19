The Mycetozoans brings together, for the first time in a single volume, comprehensive information on the biology and classification of the mycetozoans and associated groups. The mycetozoans and their associates remain of prime interest to taxonomists and phylogenists because major new taxa continue to be discovered among them.

This book informs the reader where to find mycetozoans, how to isolate and culture them, their life cycles and ultrastructure, and some of the experiments that may be performed with them. It presents studies on Protostelia (protostelids); Dictyostelia (dictyostelid cellular slime molds); Myxogastria (myxomycetes); Acrasea (acrasid cellular slime molds); Plasmodiophorina (plasmodiophorids); and Labyrinthulas (labyrinthulina and thraustochytrids).

This text can serve as a reference tool in courses on mycetozoans, protozoology, mycology, and developmental biology of lower organisms, and as a concentrated source of information for research workers in all aspects of the biology and taxonomy of these organisms.