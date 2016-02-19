The Mycetozoans
1st Edition
Description
The Mycetozoans brings together, for the first time in a single volume, comprehensive information on the biology and classification of the mycetozoans and associated groups. The mycetozoans and their associates remain of prime interest to taxonomists and phylogenists because major new taxa continue to be discovered among them.
This book informs the reader where to find mycetozoans, how to isolate and culture them, their life cycles and ultrastructure, and some of the experiments that may be performed with them. It presents studies on Protostelia (protostelids); Dictyostelia (dictyostelid cellular slime molds); Myxogastria (myxomycetes); Acrasea (acrasid cellular slime molds); Plasmodiophorina (plasmodiophorids); and Labyrinthulas (labyrinthulina and thraustochytrids).
This text can serve as a reference tool in courses on mycetozoans, protozoology, mycology, and developmental biology of lower organisms, and as a concentrated source of information for research workers in all aspects of the biology and taxonomy of these organisms.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction and Keys to Higher Taxa
Text
Mycetozoa
Eumycetozoa
Chapter 2 Protostelia (Protostelids)
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance
III. Life Cycle
IV. Classification
V. Descriptions of Taxa
VI. Ultrastructure
Chapter 3 Dictyostelia (Dictyostelid Cellular Slime Molds)
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance
III. Life Cycle
IV. Key to Families and Genera
V. Keys to Species and Descriptions of Taxa
VI. Details of the Life Cycle
VIII. Genetics
Chapter 4 Myxogastria (Myxomycètes)
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance in Culture
III. Life Cycle of a Myxomycete
IV. Classification
V. Descriptions of Taxa
VI. Details of the Life Cycle
VII. Ultrastructure
VIII. Genetics
Acrasea
Chapter 5 Acrasea (Acrasid Cellular Slime Molds)
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance
III. Life Cycle of an Acrasid (Acrasis rosea)
IV. Classification
V. Descriptions of Taxa
VI. Ultrastructure
Associated Groups
Plasmodiophorina and Labyrinthulina
Chapter 6 Plasmodiophorina (Plasmodiophorids)
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence in Nature and Laboratory Maintenance
III. Life Cycle
IV. Classification
V. Ultrastructure
Chapter 7 Labyrinthulas (Labyrinthulina and Thraustochytrids)
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance
III. Life Cycle
IV. Classification
V. Ultrastructure
Phylogeny
Chapter 8 Phylogenetic Implications
Text
Appendix
Bibliography
Taxonomic Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156738