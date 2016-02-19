The Mycetozoans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125262507, 9780323156738

The Mycetozoans

1st Edition

Authors: Lindsay Olive
eBook ISBN: 9780323156738
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 304
Description

The Mycetozoans brings together, for the first time in a single volume, comprehensive information on the biology and classification of the mycetozoans and associated groups. The mycetozoans and their associates remain of prime interest to taxonomists and phylogenists because major new taxa continue to be discovered among them.
This book informs the reader where to find mycetozoans, how to isolate and culture them, their life cycles and ultrastructure, and some of the experiments that may be performed with them. It presents studies on Protostelia (protostelids); Dictyostelia (dictyostelid cellular slime molds); Myxogastria (myxomycetes); Acrasea (acrasid cellular slime molds); Plasmodiophorina (plasmodiophorids); and Labyrinthulas (labyrinthulina and thraustochytrids).
This text can serve as a reference tool in courses on mycetozoans, protozoology, mycology, and developmental biology of lower organisms, and as a concentrated source of information for research workers in all aspects of the biology and taxonomy of these organisms.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction and Keys to Higher Taxa

Text

Mycetozoa

Eumycetozoa

Chapter 2 Protostelia (Protostelids)

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance

III. Life Cycle

IV. Classification

V. Descriptions of Taxa

VI. Ultrastructure

Chapter 3 Dictyostelia (Dictyostelid Cellular Slime Molds)

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance

III. Life Cycle

IV. Key to Families and Genera

V. Keys to Species and Descriptions of Taxa

VI. Details of the Life Cycle

VIII. Genetics

Chapter 4 Myxogastria (Myxomycètes)

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance in Culture

III. Life Cycle of a Myxomycete

IV. Classification

V. Descriptions of Taxa

VI. Details of the Life Cycle

VII. Ultrastructure

VIII. Genetics

Acrasea

Chapter 5 Acrasea (Acrasid Cellular Slime Molds)

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance

III. Life Cycle of an Acrasid (Acrasis rosea)

IV. Classification

V. Descriptions of Taxa

VI. Ultrastructure

Associated Groups

Plasmodiophorina and Labyrinthulina

Chapter 6 Plasmodiophorina (Plasmodiophorids)

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence in Nature and Laboratory Maintenance

III. Life Cycle

IV. Classification

V. Ultrastructure

Chapter 7 Labyrinthulas (Labyrinthulina and Thraustochytrids)

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence, Isolation, and Maintenance

III. Life Cycle

IV. Classification

V. Ultrastructure

Phylogeny

Chapter 8 Phylogenetic Implications

Text

Appendix

Bibliography

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index

　




Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156738

About the Author

Lindsay Olive

