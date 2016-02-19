The Museum Environment
2nd Edition
Description
The Museum Environment, Second Edition deals with the behavior and conservation of the various classes of museum exhibit. This book is divided into six sections that provide museum specifications for conservation.
This text highlights the three contributing factors in the deterioration and decay of museum exhibits, namely light, humidity, and air pollution. Each section describes the mechanism of deterioration and the appropriate “preventive conservation”. The changes in this edition from the previous include the electronic hygrometry, fluorescent lamps, buffered cases, air conditioning systems, and data logging and control in historic buildings.
This book is of great value to conservation researchers and museum workers.
Table of Contents
Light Part I Surface Deterioration
Light and Heat Energy
The Spectrum
The Basic Light Sources
Colors and Materials which Change
Damage Caused by UV and Visible Radiation
UV Radiation and How to Deal with it
Measuring UV and Visible Radiation
The Reciprocity Law
Controlling Visible Radiation
Reducing Illuminance
50 Lux — Artificial Light
Diffusion of Light
200 Lux — Daylight and Artificial Light
Conservation Lighting Specifications
Treatment of Windows
Angle at which Light Falls on Exhibits
Reducing Time of Exposure
A Suite of Exhibition Rooms
Heat
Control of Temperature
Lighting for Professional Photography, Television and Restoration
Electronic Flash
Color Rendering
The Measurement of Color
The Lighting Situation and the Process of Seeing
Humidity Part I The Importance of Humidity
Measuring the Humidity in the Air
The Wet-and-Dry-Bulb Hygrometer
Electronic Hygrometers
Non-Mechanical Hygrometers
Understanding the Hygrometric Chart
Response of Museum Material to RH
Best RH for Moisture-Containing Absorbent Materials
Climate Inside and Outside the Museum
Condensation and the Dew Point
Humidity Control
RH Control in a Room
The Humidistat
Humidifying Equipment
Dehumidifying Equipment
Room RH Control: Maintenance and Air Circulation
Packaged Air-Conditioning Units
Ducted Air Conditioning
RH Control in a Closed Case — Buffers
Silica Gel in Packing Cases
Exhibition Cases
The Buffered Case: Towards a Practical Solution
RH Control in a Closed Case — Use of Salts
Mechanical RH Stabilization in Cases
Future Development of Exhibition Case Stabilization
RH is Often a Matter of Compromise
Historic Buildings Closed in Winter and Churches
Improvisation and RH Control
Humidity Control in Archaeology
Air Pollution Part I The Problem
Particulates
Particulate Concentrations Today
New Concrete Buildings
Removal of Particulates
Electrostatic Precipitators (Electro-Filters)
Gaseous Pollution
Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)
Damage Caused by Sulfur Dioxide
Glass and Sulfur Dioxide
Effects of Sulfur Dioxide on Lichens and Mosses
Ozone
Effects of Ozone
Nitrogen Oxides
Effects of Nitrogen Dioxide
Levels of Ozone and Nitrogen Dioxide Likely to be Encountered
Chlorides
Pollution through Storage Conditions
Removal of Gaseous Pollutants
Fire Extinguishers
Sound and Vibration
Light Part II Spectral Curves
Sun and Sky
Lamps and Control Equipment
Measuring UV
Luminous Efficiency and the Light Meter
Some Basic Light Units
Visual Performance
Luminance and Subjective Brightness
The Blue Wool Standards
Damage Versus Wavelength
Heat Radiated from Light Sources
Activation Energy
The Primary Photochemical Reaction
Placing a Color on the CIE Chromaticity Chart
The Color Rendering Calculation
Color Rendering and the Black Body Convention
Choosing a Fluorescent Lamp
Dimming
Humidity Part II The Standard Hygrometric (Psychrometric) Chart
The Classical Air-Conditioning Operation
A Museum Air-Conditioning System
Control
Heating and Cooling Loads
Sensors
External Design Conditions
Dimensional Changes Caused by RH Variation
Outdoor Climate and Response of Objects Indoors
Does Constant RH Keep Dimensions Unchanged at all Temperatures?
Effect of People on RH and Temperature
Use of the Air Moisture-Content Scale
The Closed and Buffered Museum Case
Hygrometric Half-Time
Materials Useful as Buffers
Penetration of Oxygen and Water Vapor through Plastic Films
Air Pollution Part II Plotting the Size Distribution of Particulates
Choice of Particulate Filter
Efficiency of Activated Carbon Filters
Room Air Cleaners
Measuring Concentrations of Pollutants in Museums
The Fate of Sulfur Dioxide in the Atmosphere
The Formation of Ozone
Computers in Environment Control
Data Logging
Future Trends in Environmental Control
Appendix: Summary of Specifications
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 1st September 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102719