The Mouse in Biomedical Research
1st Edition
Normative Biology, Immunology, and Husbandry
The Mouse in Biomedical Research, Volume III: Normative Biology, Immunology, and Husbandry focuses on the normative biology, immunology, and husbandry of laboratory mice. Topics covered range from gnotobiotics and gastrointestinal microflora to animal health surveillance and health delivery systems, along with environmental monitoring. The management and design of breeding and research facilities are also discussed.
Comprised of 18 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of studies involving gnotobiotic mice, the induction of gnotobiosis, and microbiological testing of gnotobiotic animals. Maintenance of breeding colonies of gnotobiotic animals is also considered, together with the shipment of gnotobiotes and laboratory facilities for using gnotobiotes. The reader is then introduced to management and design of breeding and research facilities for gnotobiotic mice; practical factors associated with providing adequate nutrition for laboratory mice; and environmental and equipment monitoring. Subsequent chapters deal with the basic biology of the mouse, including anatomy, embryology, reproductive physiology, physiology, endocrinology, hematology, clinical biochemistry, and gastrointestinal microflora. The book also examines immunoglobulins and immunoglobulin genes; lymphocyte immunogenetics; immune response disorders; and biomethodology and surgical techniques.
This monograph will be useful to biologists, immunologists, researchers, and others those who use mice in the laboratory or are concerned with the production and maintenance of colonies of mice.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
List of Reviewers for Chapters in This Volume
Chapter 1 Gnotobiotics
I. Introduction
II. Sterile Environment
III. Induction of Gnotobiosis
IV. Microbiological Testing
V. Maintenance of Breeding Colonies
VI. The Shipment of Gnotobiotes
VII. Laboratory Facilities for Using Gnotobiotes
References
Chapter 2 Management and Design of Breeding Facilities
I. Introduction
II. Facility Design and Management
III. Environmental Management Factors
IV. Management and Husbandry
V. Conclusions and Summary
References
Chapter 3 Design and Management of Research Facilities for Mice
I. Introduction
II. Facility Design and Management
III. Environmental Factors to Be Considered in Design and Management
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Nutrient Requirements
III. Factors Affecting Nutrient Requirements
IV. Required Nutrients
V. Classification of Diets
VI. Considerations in Diet Selection
VII. Diet Formulation
VIII. Diet Manufacture
IX. Physical Forms of Mouse Diets
X. Diet Storage
XI. Biological Contaminants
References
Chapter 5 Animal Health Surveillance and Health Delivery Systems
I. Introduction
II. Evaluation of Incoming Mice
III. Methods of Disease Detection
IV. Interpretation of Findings
V. Medical Action
VI. Impact on Research
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Environmental and Equipment Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. Management
III. Environmental Factors
IV. Equipment and Systems
V. Feed and Bedding
VI. Sanitation
VII. Monitoring for Pests
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 7 Anatomy
I. Introduction
II. External Features
III. Skeleton
IV. Muscular System
V. Nervous System
VI. Cardiovascular System
VII. Lymph Nodes
VIII. Respiratory System
IX. Gastrointestinal System
X. Urinary System
XI. Male Genital System
XII. Female Genital System
XIII. Endocrine Organs
XIV. Other Organs
XV. Organ Weights
References
Chapter 8 Embryology
I. Preimplantation
II. Implantation
III. Differentiation
IV. Development of the Placenta
V. Staging of Embryos
References
Chapter 9 Reproductive Physiology
I. Introduction
II. Determination of Sex
III. Gametogenesis
IV. Puberty
V. Mating
VI. Initiation of Development
VII. Implantation
VIII. Pregnancy
IX. Parturition
X. Lactation
XI. Litter Size
XII. Reproductive Life Span
XIII. Environmental Influences
XIV. Techniques in Reproductive Physiology
References
Chapter 10 Endocrinology
I. Introduction
II. Pituitary Gland
III. Thymus Gland
IV. Thyroid Gland
V. Parathyroid Glands
VI. Endocrine Pancreas
VII. Adrenal Gland
VIII. Kidney
IX. Ovary
X. Testis
References
Chapter 11 Physiology
I. The Cardiovascular System
II. Respiratory Physiology
III. The Digestive System
IV. Metabolism
V. Thermoregulation
VI. Renal Physiology
VII. Water Regulation
VIII. Neurophysiology
References
Chapter 12 Hematology
I. Developmental Aspects
II. Hemopoiesis and Stem Cell Function
III. The Erythron
IV. Blood Volume
V. Biochemical Aspects
VI. White Cells
VII. Platelets
VIII. Coagulation
References
Chapter 13 Clinical Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Factors Affecting the Results of Clinical Chemical Assays
III. Determination of Reference Ranges
IV. Application of Clinical Biochemistry: Preclinical Toxicology
V. Interpretative Clinical Biochemistry
VI. Trends and Future Developments
References
Chapter 14 Gastrointestinal Microflora
I. Introduction
II. Succession of Bacterial Populations in the Gastrointestinal Tract of the Mouse
III. The Phenomenon of Adherence
IV. The Role of the Microflora in Health and Disease
V. Summary
References
Chapter 15 Immunoglobulins and Immunoglobulin Genes
I. Immunoglobulin Structure and Definitions
II. Immunoglobulin Genes and Differentiation Mechanisms
III. Chromosomal Localization of Genes
IV. Systematics of V Region Genes
V. Polymorphisms of Ig Genes
VI. IgCH Classes: Assembly, Metabolism, and Physiology
References
Chapter 16 Lymphocyte Immunogenetics
I. Introduction
II. Cells: Some Systems of Special Interest
III. B Cells
IV. Molecular Function
V. Spatial Arrangement of the Components of the Surface Phenotype
VI. Induction of the Surface Phenotype
References
Chapter 17 Immune Response Disorders
I. Introduction
II. The Immune Response
III. Mouse Models of Human Autoimmune Disease
IV. Other Mouse Models of Immune Response Disorders
References
Chapter 18 Biomethodology and Surgical Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Handling, Identification, and Restraint
III. Administration of Drugs or Other Compounds
IV. Collection of Biological Specimens
V. Assessment of Physiological Status
VI. Anesthetics
VII. Surgical Procedures
VIII. Postanesthetic and Postoperative Care
IX. Euthanasia
X. Diagnostic Procedures and Necropsy
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th March 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262765