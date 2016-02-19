The Mouse in Biomedical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122625039, 9781483262765

The Mouse in Biomedical Research

1st Edition

Normative Biology, Immunology, and Husbandry

Editors: Henry L. Foster J. David Small James G. Fox
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Description

The Mouse in Biomedical Research, Volume III: Normative Biology, Immunology, and Husbandry focuses on the normative biology, immunology, and husbandry of laboratory mice. Topics covered range from gnotobiotics and gastrointestinal microflora to animal health surveillance and health delivery systems, along with environmental monitoring. The management and design of breeding and research facilities are also discussed.

Comprised of 18 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of studies involving gnotobiotic mice, the induction of gnotobiosis, and microbiological testing of gnotobiotic animals. Maintenance of breeding colonies of gnotobiotic animals is also considered, together with the shipment of gnotobiotes and laboratory facilities for using gnotobiotes. The reader is then introduced to management and design of breeding and research facilities for gnotobiotic mice; practical factors associated with providing adequate nutrition for laboratory mice; and environmental and equipment monitoring. Subsequent chapters deal with the basic biology of the mouse, including anatomy, embryology, reproductive physiology, physiology, endocrinology, hematology, clinical biochemistry, and gastrointestinal microflora. The book also examines immunoglobulins and immunoglobulin genes; lymphocyte immunogenetics; immune response disorders; and biomethodology and surgical techniques.

This monograph will be useful to biologists, immunologists, researchers, and others those who use mice in the laboratory or are concerned with the production and maintenance of colonies of mice.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

List of Reviewers for Chapters in This Volume

Chapter 1 Gnotobiotics

I. Introduction

II. Sterile Environment

III. Induction of Gnotobiosis

IV. Microbiological Testing

V. Maintenance of Breeding Colonies

VI. The Shipment of Gnotobiotes

VII. Laboratory Facilities for Using Gnotobiotes

References

Chapter 2 Management and Design of Breeding Facilities

I. Introduction

II. Facility Design and Management

III. Environmental Management Factors

IV. Management and Husbandry

V. Conclusions and Summary

References

Chapter 3 Design and Management of Research Facilities for Mice

I. Introduction

II. Facility Design and Management

III. Environmental Factors to Be Considered in Design and Management

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Nutrient Requirements

III. Factors Affecting Nutrient Requirements

IV. Required Nutrients

V. Classification of Diets

VI. Considerations in Diet Selection

VII. Diet Formulation

VIII. Diet Manufacture

IX. Physical Forms of Mouse Diets

X. Diet Storage

XI. Biological Contaminants

References

Chapter 5 Animal Health Surveillance and Health Delivery Systems

I. Introduction

II. Evaluation of Incoming Mice

III. Methods of Disease Detection

IV. Interpretation of Findings

V. Medical Action

VI. Impact on Research

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 6 Environmental and Equipment Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. Management

III. Environmental Factors

IV. Equipment and Systems

V. Feed and Bedding

VI. Sanitation

VII. Monitoring for Pests

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 7 Anatomy

I. Introduction

II. External Features

III. Skeleton

IV. Muscular System

V. Nervous System

VI. Cardiovascular System

VII. Lymph Nodes

VIII. Respiratory System

IX. Gastrointestinal System

X. Urinary System

XI. Male Genital System

XII. Female Genital System

XIII. Endocrine Organs

XIV. Other Organs

XV. Organ Weights

References

Chapter 8 Embryology

I. Preimplantation

II. Implantation

III. Differentiation

IV. Development of the Placenta

V. Staging of Embryos

References

Chapter 9 Reproductive Physiology

I. Introduction

II. Determination of Sex

III. Gametogenesis

IV. Puberty

V. Mating

VI. Initiation of Development

VII. Implantation

VIII. Pregnancy

IX. Parturition

X. Lactation

XI. Litter Size

XII. Reproductive Life Span

XIII. Environmental Influences

XIV. Techniques in Reproductive Physiology

References

Chapter 10 Endocrinology

I. Introduction

II. Pituitary Gland

III. Thymus Gland

IV. Thyroid Gland

V. Parathyroid Glands

VI. Endocrine Pancreas

VII. Adrenal Gland

VIII. Kidney

IX. Ovary

X. Testis

References

Chapter 11 Physiology

I. The Cardiovascular System

II. Respiratory Physiology

III. The Digestive System

IV. Metabolism

V. Thermoregulation

VI. Renal Physiology

VII. Water Regulation

VIII. Neurophysiology

References

Chapter 12 Hematology

I. Developmental Aspects

II. Hemopoiesis and Stem Cell Function

III. The Erythron

IV. Blood Volume

V. Biochemical Aspects

VI. White Cells

VII. Platelets

VIII. Coagulation

References

Chapter 13 Clinical Biochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Factors Affecting the Results of Clinical Chemical Assays

III. Determination of Reference Ranges

IV. Application of Clinical Biochemistry: Preclinical Toxicology

V. Interpretative Clinical Biochemistry

VI. Trends and Future Developments

References

Chapter 14 Gastrointestinal Microflora

I. Introduction

II. Succession of Bacterial Populations in the Gastrointestinal Tract of the Mouse

III. The Phenomenon of Adherence

IV. The Role of the Microflora in Health and Disease

V. Summary

References

Chapter 15 Immunoglobulins and Immunoglobulin Genes

I. Immunoglobulin Structure and Definitions

II. Immunoglobulin Genes and Differentiation Mechanisms

III. Chromosomal Localization of Genes

IV. Systematics of V Region Genes

V. Polymorphisms of Ig Genes

VI. IgCH Classes: Assembly, Metabolism, and Physiology

References

Chapter 16 Lymphocyte Immunogenetics

I. Introduction

II. Cells: Some Systems of Special Interest

III. B Cells

IV. Molecular Function

V. Spatial Arrangement of the Components of the Surface Phenotype

VI. Induction of the Surface Phenotype

References

Chapter 17 Immune Response Disorders

I. Introduction

II. The Immune Response

III. Mouse Models of Human Autoimmune Disease

IV. Other Mouse Models of Immune Response Disorders

References

Chapter 18 Biomethodology and Surgical Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Handling, Identification, and Restraint

III. Administration of Drugs or Other Compounds

IV. Collection of Biological Specimens

V. Assessment of Physiological Status

VI. Anesthetics

VII. Surgical Procedures

VIII. Postanesthetic and Postoperative Care

IX. Euthanasia

X. Diagnostic Procedures and Necropsy

References

Index

About the Editor

Henry L. Foster

J. David Small

James G. Fox

