The Mouse in Biomedical Research, Volume III: Normative Biology, Immunology, and Husbandry focuses on the normative biology, immunology, and husbandry of laboratory mice. Topics covered range from gnotobiotics and gastrointestinal microflora to animal health surveillance and health delivery systems, along with environmental monitoring. The management and design of breeding and research facilities are also discussed.

Comprised of 18 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of studies involving gnotobiotic mice, the induction of gnotobiosis, and microbiological testing of gnotobiotic animals. Maintenance of breeding colonies of gnotobiotic animals is also considered, together with the shipment of gnotobiotes and laboratory facilities for using gnotobiotes. The reader is then introduced to management and design of breeding and research facilities for gnotobiotic mice; practical factors associated with providing adequate nutrition for laboratory mice; and environmental and equipment monitoring. Subsequent chapters deal with the basic biology of the mouse, including anatomy, embryology, reproductive physiology, physiology, endocrinology, hematology, clinical biochemistry, and gastrointestinal microflora. The book also examines immunoglobulins and immunoglobulin genes; lymphocyte immunogenetics; immune response disorders; and biomethodology and surgical techniques.

This monograph will be useful to biologists, immunologists, researchers, and others those who use mice in the laboratory or are concerned with the production and maintenance of colonies of mice.