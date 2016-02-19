The Molecular Biology of Cancer discusses the state of progress in the molecular biology of cancer. The book describes the effects of anticancer agents on nucleolar ultrastructure; the role of chromosomes in the causation and progression of cancer and leukemia; the replication, modification, and repair of DNA. The text also describes the metabolism and utilization of messenger RNA and other high molecular weight RNA and low molecular weight nuclear RNA; the characteristics, structures, and functions of nuclear proteins; and the process of protein synthesis. Nucleotides are reviewed with regard to its biosynthesis, inhibition of synthesis, and development of resistance to inhibitors. The book further tackles the biochemical mechanisms of chemical carcinogenesis; the oncogenic viruses; and the molecular correlation concept. The text also demonstrates phenotypic variability as a manifestation of translational control; and plasmacytomas. Molecular biologists, virologists, pathologists, cell biologists, oncologists, pharmacologists, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I General Aspects Of Molecular Biology Of Cancer

Chapter I Introduction

I. The Importance of Cancer as a Disease

II. The Biological Nature of the Cancer Cell

III. What and Where Are the Genes

IV. How Many Genetic Changes Does It Take to Convert a Normal Cell to a Cancer Cell

V. Random Repression of Normal Cell Phenotypes in Cancer Cells

VI. Experimental Tumors

VII. Number of Operating "Cancer Genes"

VIII. The Chromosomes

IX. Evidence for the Role of DNA as Genetically Active Material

X. Other Evidence for the Role of DNA in Hereditary Transmission

XI. Less Direct Evidence for the Role of DNA in the Transfer or Retention of Hereditary Characteristics

XII. Relevance of the Role of DNA as a Transmitting Substance to the Cancer Problem

XIII. Problems in Isolation and Analysis of Nuclear Components

XIV. Molecular Biology of Human Cancer

References

Chapter II The Nucleus of the Cancer Cell

I. Introduction

II. Electron Microscopic Studies on Nucleoli of Cancer Cells

III. Effects of Anticancer Agents on Nucleolar Ultrastructure

IV. Nuclear RNP Particles in Tumor Cells

V. Summary

References

Chapter III Chromosomes in the Causation and Progression of Cancer and Leukemia

I. Introduction

II. The Chromosomes in Normal Cells

III. The Chromosomes in Benign and Malignant Neoplasia

References

Chapter IV DNA: Replication, Modification, and Repair

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspectives: The Structure of DNA

III. DNA Synthesis: Enzymic Aspects

IV. DNA Synthesis: Mechanistic Considerations in Higher Organisms

V. Modification of DNA

VI. The Repair of DNA

VII. Reprise: DNA and Carcinogenesis

References

Chapter V Messenger RNA and Other High Molecular Weight RNA

I. Introduction

II. The Complexity of the Problem

III. Metabolism of mRNA

IV. Specific mRNA

V. Utilization of Informational RNA

VI. High Molecular Weight RNA of the Nucleolus

VII. Summary

References

Chapter VI Low Molecular Weight Nuclear RNA

I. Introduction

II. Classification and Number of Low Molecular Weight RNA's

III. Localization of Low Molecular Weight RNA in the Cell

IV. Presence of Low Molecular Weight RNA in Various Tissues

V. Specific Classes of Low Molecular Weight RNA

VI. Functions of Low Molecular Weight RNA

References

Chapter VII Nucleotides: Biosynthesis, Inhibition of Synthesis, and Development of Resistance to Inhibitors

I. Introduction

II. Pyrimidine Biosynthesis

III. Purine Biosynthesis

IV. Antifolic Acid Drugs

V. Resistance

References

Chapter VIII Nuclear Proteins

I. Introduction

II. General Characteristics of Histones

III. The Structures of Histones

IV. Histones and Chromatin Structure

V. Modified Amino Acids in Histones

VI. Histone Synthesis and Metabolism

VII. Functions of Histones

VIII. Nonhistone Nuclear Proteins

IX. The Nuclear Enzymes

References

Chapter IX Protein Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Systems for Protein Biosynthesis

III. Mammalian Amino Acid-Incorporating Systems

IV. Specific Aspects of Protein Synthesis as Related to the Cancer Cell

V. Summary

References

Part II Molecular Biological Aspects of Carcinogenesis

Chapter X Biochemical Mechanisms of Chemical Carcinogenesis

I. Gross Aspects of Chemicals as Carcinogens

II. Chemical Carcinogenesis in Man

III. The Nature of Chemical Carcinogenesis

IV. Metabolism and Reactivity of Chemical Carcinogens

V. Critical Targets of Chemical Carcinogens

VI. Molecular Mechanisms of Chemical Carcinogenesis

VII. On the Roles of Viruses or Integrated Viral Genomes in Chemical Carcinogenesis

VIII. Tumor-Specific Transplantation Antigens in Chemically Induced Tumors

IX. Summary

References

Chapter XI Oncogenic Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Oncogenic RNA Viruses ( Oncornaviruses )

III. Oncogenic DNA Viruses

IV. Viruses and Human Cancer

References

Part III Special Aspects of the Cancer Phenotype

Chapter XII Molecular Correlation Concept

I. Introduction

II. Carbohydrate Metabolism: Pattern of Imbalance

III. DNA Metabolism : Pattern of Imbalance

IV. Ornithine Metabolism : Pattern of Imbalance

V. cAMP Metabolism: Pattern of Imbalance

VI. Specificity of Metabolic Phenotype to Malignancy

VII. Conclusions: Phenotypic Evidence for Reprogramming of Gene Expression in Cancer Cells

VIII. Applicability of the Pattern Observed in the Hepatomas to Other Neoplasms

References

Chapter XIII Phenotypic Variability as a Manifestation of Translational Control

I. Introduction

II. Phenotypic Heterogeneity in Hepatomas

III. Phenotypic Variability in Other Neoplasms

IV. Phenotypic Variability in Preneoplasia

V. Mechanisms of Phenotypic Variability

VI. Mechanisms of Template Stability—The Membron

VII. Phenotypic Variability and Membrane Protein Turnover—Relation to the Stable Template

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter XIV Plasmacytomas

I. Introduction

II. Differentiation of the Immunoglobulin Genome

III. Plasma Cell Development and Maturation

References

Epilogue

Author Index

Subject Index



