The Molecular Biology of Cancer discusses the state of progress in the molecular biology of cancer. The book describes the effects of anticancer agents on nucleolar ultrastructure; the role of chromosomes in the causation and progression of cancer and leukemia; the replication, modification, and repair of DNA. The text also describes the metabolism and utilization of messenger RNA and other high molecular weight RNA and low molecular weight nuclear RNA; the characteristics, structures, and functions of nuclear proteins; and the process of protein synthesis. Nucleotides are reviewed with regard to its biosynthesis, inhibition of synthesis, and development of resistance to inhibitors. The book further tackles the biochemical mechanisms of chemical carcinogenesis; the oncogenic viruses; and the molecular correlation concept. The text also demonstrates phenotypic variability as a manifestation of translational control; and plasmacytomas. Molecular biologists, virologists, pathologists, cell biologists, oncologists, pharmacologists, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Part I General Aspects Of Molecular Biology Of Cancer
Chapter I Introduction
I. The Importance of Cancer as a Disease
II. The Biological Nature of the Cancer Cell
III. What and Where Are the Genes
IV. How Many Genetic Changes Does It Take to Convert a Normal Cell to a Cancer Cell
V. Random Repression of Normal Cell Phenotypes in Cancer Cells
VI. Experimental Tumors
VII. Number of Operating "Cancer Genes"
VIII. The Chromosomes
IX. Evidence for the Role of DNA as Genetically Active Material
X. Other Evidence for the Role of DNA in Hereditary Transmission
XI. Less Direct Evidence for the Role of DNA in the Transfer or Retention of Hereditary Characteristics
XII. Relevance of the Role of DNA as a Transmitting Substance to the Cancer Problem
XIII. Problems in Isolation and Analysis of Nuclear Components
XIV. Molecular Biology of Human Cancer
Chapter II The Nucleus of the Cancer Cell
I. Introduction
II. Electron Microscopic Studies on Nucleoli of Cancer Cells
III. Effects of Anticancer Agents on Nucleolar Ultrastructure
IV. Nuclear RNP Particles in Tumor Cells
V. Summary
Chapter III Chromosomes in the Causation and Progression of Cancer and Leukemia
I. Introduction
II. The Chromosomes in Normal Cells
III. The Chromosomes in Benign and Malignant Neoplasia
Chapter IV DNA: Replication, Modification, and Repair
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspectives: The Structure of DNA
III. DNA Synthesis: Enzymic Aspects
IV. DNA Synthesis: Mechanistic Considerations in Higher Organisms
V. Modification of DNA
VI. The Repair of DNA
VII. Reprise: DNA and Carcinogenesis
Chapter V Messenger RNA and Other High Molecular Weight RNA
I. Introduction
II. The Complexity of the Problem
III. Metabolism of mRNA
IV. Specific mRNA
V. Utilization of Informational RNA
VI. High Molecular Weight RNA of the Nucleolus
VII. Summary
Chapter VI Low Molecular Weight Nuclear RNA
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Number of Low Molecular Weight RNA's
III. Localization of Low Molecular Weight RNA in the Cell
IV. Presence of Low Molecular Weight RNA in Various Tissues
V. Specific Classes of Low Molecular Weight RNA
VI. Functions of Low Molecular Weight RNA
Chapter VII Nucleotides: Biosynthesis, Inhibition of Synthesis, and Development of Resistance to Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Pyrimidine Biosynthesis
III. Purine Biosynthesis
IV. Antifolic Acid Drugs
V. Resistance
Chapter VIII Nuclear Proteins
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of Histones
III. The Structures of Histones
IV. Histones and Chromatin Structure
V. Modified Amino Acids in Histones
VI. Histone Synthesis and Metabolism
VII. Functions of Histones
VIII. Nonhistone Nuclear Proteins
IX. The Nuclear Enzymes
Chapter IX Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Systems for Protein Biosynthesis
III. Mammalian Amino Acid-Incorporating Systems
IV. Specific Aspects of Protein Synthesis as Related to the Cancer Cell
V. Summary
Part II Molecular Biological Aspects of Carcinogenesis
Chapter X Biochemical Mechanisms of Chemical Carcinogenesis
I. Gross Aspects of Chemicals as Carcinogens
II. Chemical Carcinogenesis in Man
III. The Nature of Chemical Carcinogenesis
IV. Metabolism and Reactivity of Chemical Carcinogens
V. Critical Targets of Chemical Carcinogens
VI. Molecular Mechanisms of Chemical Carcinogenesis
VII. On the Roles of Viruses or Integrated Viral Genomes in Chemical Carcinogenesis
VIII. Tumor-Specific Transplantation Antigens in Chemically Induced Tumors
IX. Summary
Chapter XI Oncogenic Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Oncogenic RNA Viruses ( Oncornaviruses )
III. Oncogenic DNA Viruses
IV. Viruses and Human Cancer
Part III Special Aspects of the Cancer Phenotype
Chapter XII Molecular Correlation Concept
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Metabolism: Pattern of Imbalance
III. DNA Metabolism : Pattern of Imbalance
IV. Ornithine Metabolism : Pattern of Imbalance
V. cAMP Metabolism: Pattern of Imbalance
VI. Specificity of Metabolic Phenotype to Malignancy
VII. Conclusions: Phenotypic Evidence for Reprogramming of Gene Expression in Cancer Cells
VIII. Applicability of the Pattern Observed in the Hepatomas to Other Neoplasms
Chapter XIII Phenotypic Variability as a Manifestation of Translational Control
I. Introduction
II. Phenotypic Heterogeneity in Hepatomas
III. Phenotypic Variability in Other Neoplasms
IV. Phenotypic Variability in Preneoplasia
V. Mechanisms of Phenotypic Variability
VI. Mechanisms of Template Stability—The Membron
VII. Phenotypic Variability and Membrane Protein Turnover—Relation to the Stable Template
VIII. Conclusions
Chapter XIV Plasmacytomas
I. Introduction
II. Differentiation of the Immunoglobulin Genome
III. Plasma Cell Development and Maturation
Epilogue
Author Index
Subject Index
