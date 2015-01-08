The Molecular Basis of Viral Infection, Volume 129
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Unity in Diversity: Shared Mechanism of Entry Among Paramyxoviruses
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Paramyxoviruses
- 2 Structure and Function of the Paramyxovirus Glycoproteins
- 3 Proposed Mechanisms of Receptor-Binding Protein and Fusion Protein Interactions
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Alphavirus Entry into Host Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Alphavirus Interaction with Host Cells
- 3 Measuring Viral Entry
- 4 Alphavirus Genome Delivery
- 5 Alphavirus Entry in the Absence of Membrane Fusion
- 6 Challenges and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: The Mechanism of HCV Entry into Host Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Viral Particle Organization and Composition: A Fundamental Key to Decrypt Virus Entry
- 3 Early Steps of Virus Entry
- 4 Receptor Binding and Clustering
- 5 Postbinding Steps and Virus Fusion
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: The Evolution of HIV-1 Interactions with Coreceptors and Mannose C-Type Lectin Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chemokine Receptors as Critical HIV-1 Coreceptors
- 3 Evolution of Coreceptor Use During Virus Transmission and Establishment in the New Host
- 4 Intrapatient Evolution of HIV-1 Coreceptor Use
- 5 The Switch Pathway
- 6 The CCR5-Restricted Pathway
- 7 CLRs in HIV-1 Infection
- 8 CLRs and HIV-1 Interactions During Virus Transmission
- 9 CLRs and HIV-1 Interactions During the Chronic Infection Phase
- 10 Clinical Aspects of Virus Evolution at the Interface of Coreceptors and Mannose CLR
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: A Game of Numbers: The Stoichiometry of Antibody-Mediated Neutralization of Flavivirus Infection
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Flavivirus Structure
- 3 A Multiple-Hit Model for the Neutralization of Flaviviruses
- 4 The Stoichiometry of Neutralization and Enhancement of Flaviviruses
- 5 Factors That Modulate the Stoichiometry of Neutralization
- 6 The Stoichiometry of ADE
- 7 Insights into Vaccines and Therapeutics
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: TRIM21-Dependent Intracellular Antibody Neutralization of Virus Infection
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Tripartite Motif Family
- 3 TRIM21 is a High-Affinity Cytosolic Fc Receptor
- 4 TRIM21 Mediates Antibody-Dependent Intracellular Neutralization
- 5 TRIM21 is a Sensor for Cytoplasmic Antibody
- 6 TRIM21 Functions are Ubiquitin Dependent
- 7 In Vivo Relevance
- 8 Viral Determinants of TRIM21-Mediated Neutralization
- 9 TRIM21 Exerts Highly Efficient Incremental Neutralization
- 10 The Persistent Fraction
- 11 Comparison of TRIM21 with TRIM5α
- 12 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Picornavirus–Host Interactions to Construct Viral Secretory Membranes
- Abstract
- 1 Back on the Radar
- 2 Getting to 3A
- 3 GBF1
- 4 PI4KB
- 5 ACBD3
- 6 Cholesterol
- 7 2B–2C Pore Forming With ER–Golgi Membranes
- 8 Next Steps
- 9 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Retroviral Factors Promoting Infectivity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Retroviral Auxiliary Factors that Promote Infectivity
- 3 Retrovirus Factors that Promote Virion Infectivity with a Yet Unknown Mechanism: The Nef and glycoGag Enigma
- 4 Final Remarks
- Chapter Nine: The Cytoplasmic Tail of Retroviral Envelope Glycoproteins
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Retroviral Assembly
- 3 Synthesis and Function of Env
- 4 Function of the Retroviral Env CT
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Molecular Determinants of the Ratio of Inert to Infectious Virus Particles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: A Wide Range of Particle-to-Infectious-Unit Ratio
- 2 Infectious or Infecting?
- 3 Defective from the Start
- 4 Decay in Suspension
- 5 Abortive Infection
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Eleven: The Role of Chance in Primate Lentiviral Infectivity: From Protomer to Host Organism
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Host Entry
- 3 Cell Entry
- 4 Synthesis and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twelve: Virus-Encoded 7 Transmembrane Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Evolutionary Context of v7TMRs
- 2 Functional Divergence from Cellular Chemokine Receptors
- 3 Biological Roles of Viral CKRs
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Thirteen: EBV, the Human Host, and the 7TM Receptors: Defense or Offense?
- Abstract
- 1 EBV Infection
- 2 Immune Response and Immune Evasion
- 3 EBV-BILF1—A Virus-Encoded 7TM Receptor with Immune Evasive Functions
- 4 EBI2: An Endogenous 7TM Receptor Manipulated by EBV
- 5 Manipulation of the Host Immune System 7TM Receptors and Ligands by EBV—The Chemokine System
- 6 EBV-Associated Diseases
- 7 Drug-Target Potential
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Index
Description
Virology is in a sense both one of the most important precursors and one of the most significant beneficiaries of structural and cellular molecular biology. Numerous breakthroughs in our understanding of the molecular interactions of viruses with host cells are ready for translation into medically important applications such as the prevention and treatment of viral infections. This book collects a wide variety of examples of frontline research into molecular aspects of viral infections from virological, immunological, cell- and molecular-biological, structural, and theoretical perspectives.
Key Features
- Contributors are world leaders in their fields of study and represent prestigious academic and research institutions
- Review articles vary vastly in scope: some focus on a narrowly defined scientific problem of one particular virus with careful introduction for the non-specialist; others are essays in general and comparative virology with forays into specific viral species or molecules
- The different perspectives complement each other and collectively the contributions provide an impression of the fast-moving frontlines of virology while showing how the problems have evolved
- Structural data are presented through high-quality illustrations
Readership
Researchers in different disciplines, at all levels, working on problems related to viral infection.
