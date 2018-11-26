The Molecular and Clinical Pathology of Neurodegenerative Disease
1st Edition
Description
The Molecular and Clinical Pathology of Neurodegenerative Disease brings together in one volume our current understanding of the molecular basis of neurodegeneration in humans, targeted at neuroscientists and graduate students in neuroscience, and the biomedical and biological sciences. Bringing together up-to-date molecular biology data with clinical evidence, this book sheds a light on common molecular mechanisms that underlie many different neurodegenerative diseases and addresses the molecular pathologies in each. The combined research and clinical background of the authors provides a unique perspective in relating clinical experiences with the molecular understanding needed to examine these diseases and is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn more about neurodegeneration.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date summary of neurodegeneration at a molecular, cellular, and tissue level for the most common human disorders
- Describes the clinical background and underlying molecular processes for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, Prion, Motor Neuron, Huntington’s, and Multiple Sclerosis
- Highlights the state-of-the-art treatment options for each disorder
- Details examples of relevant cutting edge experimental systems, including genome editing and human pluripotent stem cell-derived neuronal models
Readership
Neuroscientists, graduate and undergraduate students in biological and biomedical sciences, post-doctoral fellows, researchers
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction to Neurodegeneration
2. Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
3. Parkinson’s Disease
4. The Prion Diseases
5. The Motor Neuron Diseases and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
6. Huntington’s Chorea
7. Multiple Sclerosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110706
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110690
About the Author
Patrick A. Lewis
Dr. Lewis has been involved in research into neurodegeneration for over 15 years, investigating dementia, the prion diseases and, for the last 10 years, Parkinson’s disease. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed publications in the field of neurodegeneration, and organized a number of international conferences on Parkinson’s disease, with a particular focus on Leucine Rich Repeat Kinase 2 (LRRK2). With over a decade of teaching experience, he instructs on a wide range of neuroscience-related topics to both undergraduate and postgraduate students at the University of Reading and University College London.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Reading, and UCL Institute of Neurology, UK
Jennifer E. Spillane
Dr. Jennifer Spillane is a neurology specialist registrar at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery. She completed her PhD at the Institute of Neurology and has published peer-reviewed articles over a wide range of neurological topics. She has experience teaching both undergraduate and post graduate medical students.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, UK