The Metadata Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347293, 9781780633954

The Metadata Manual

1st Edition

A Practical Workbook

Authors: Rebecca Lubas Amy Jackson Ingrid Schneider
eBook ISBN: 9781780633954
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347293
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 2013
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

Foreword

Preface

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction to metadata

Abstract:

Introduction

What is metadata?

History of metadata

The types and structure of metadata

Metadata languages

Quality control and interoperability

Where to go for more information

Chapter 2: XML basics

Abstract:

What is XML?

How are XML records created?

Other content in XML

Well-formed vs. valid XML

Why do we use XML?

XML example records

Example exercise

Chapter 3: Using Dublin Core: With information from the Dublin Core Metadata Initiative

Abstract:

Background/History

Changes to Dublin Core

The DCMI Metadata Terms

Example record

Exercises

Answer key

Chapter 4: Using Encoded Archival Description (EAD): With information from Encoded Archival Description Tag Library, Version 2002, by the Society of American Archivists

Abstract:

Introduction

Development

Elements

Example EAD record (abbreviated)

Exercise

Answer key

Chapter 5: Using Categories for the Description of Works of Art (CDWA) and CDWA Lite: With information from the Getty Institute

Abstract:

Introduction

CCO (Cataloging Cultural Objects)

Elements

Exercises

Answer key

Chapter 6: Using VRA Core 4.0

Abstract:

Introduction

Development of VRA Core

VRA Core 4.0 elements

Example record

Exercises

Answer key

Chapter 7: The big picture

Abstract:

Introduction

Shareability

The semantic web

RDF Exercises

Making records shareable

Mapping and crosswalking

XSLT

OAI-PMH

Exercises

Conclusion

Where to go for more information

Answer key

Shareability exercise

OAI-PMH exercise

Appendix: XML examples

References

Index

Description

Cultural heritage professionals have high levels of training in metadata. However, the institutions in which they practice often depend on support staff, volunteers, and students in order to function. With limited time and funding for training in metadata creation for digital collections, there are often many questions about metadata without a reliable, direct source for answers. The Metadata Manual provides such a resource, answering basic metadata questions that may appear, and exploring metadata from a beginner’s perspective. This title covers metadata basics, XML basics, Dublin Core, VRA Core, and CDWA schemes and provides exercise in the creation of metadata. Finally, the book gives an overview of metadata, including mapping and sharing.

Key Features

  • Outlines the most popular metadata schema written by practicing metadata librarians
  • Focuses on what you “need to know”
  • Does not require coding experience to use and understand

Readership

All those involved with cultural heritage, including teachers, librarians, archivists, and students

About the Authors

Rebecca Lubas Author

Rebecca L. Lubas is Director, Cataloguing and Discovery Services at the University of New Mexico Libraries, where she coordinates a group of catalogers. Rebecca was previously Head of Cataloging and Metadata Services and Special Formats Cataloger at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Libraries, and a founding member of the Metadata Services Unit at MIT. Rebecca holds an MA in English Literature from Ball State, an MLIS from Louisiana State University, and a BA from the University of Notre Dame, USA. She is the Editor of Practical Strategies for Cataloguing Departments.

Amy Jackson Author

Amy S. Jackson is a Digital Initiatives Librarian at the University of New Mexico where she works with digital projects and the institutional repository. Prior to moving to New Mexico, Amy was the project coordinator for the IMLS-funded Digital Collections and Content project at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Amy received her MLIS from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts and also holds a master's degree in music from the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico

Ingrid Schneider Author

Ingrid Schneider is the Metadata and Authority Control Librarian at New Mexico State University (NMSU), where she has been working to lay the foundation for a dedicated digital initiatives unit, and works daily on building the NMSU Library’s inaugural digital collections. Ingrid received her MLS from Indiana University, and holds Bachelor’s Degrees in English and German from Ohio University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

New Mexico State University, USA

