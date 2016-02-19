The Mentally Subnormal - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780433001010, 9781483192758

The Mentally Subnormal

2nd Edition

Social Work Approaches

Editors: Margaret Adams Howard Lovejoy
eBook ISBN: 9781483192758
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Mentally Subnormal: Social Work Approaches, Second Edition provides a discussion of the various issues faced by mentally challenged individuals. The book is comprised of eight chapters that talk about the role of social workers in mitigating the problem. The text first details the development of ideas and legislation relating to the mentally subnormal, and then proceeds to presenting a view of the issue in a medical perspective. The next chapter discusses the principles of casework in the field. Chapter 4 talks about the role of community social care, while Chapter 5 deals with social services to the mentally retarded and their families. The sixth chapter covers social work in residential settings. The remaining chapters tackle the employment problem of mentally handicapped and the implications for services of social research in mental retardation. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of disciplines that deal with the implication of mental incapacity for society, such as psychology, sociology, and psychiatry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Introduction

I The Historical Background

II The Clinical Picture

A. The Medical Approach

B. The Psychology of Subnormality

C. Principles of Diagnosis and Assessment

D. Prognosis

E. Counseling

III Principles of Casework in this Field

IV Social Work in theO Community

Introduction

A. Subnormal Children

B. Severely Subnormal Dependent Adults

C. Aftercare with Subnormal Adolescents

D. The Social Needs of Subnormal Adults

E. Guardianship (or Informal Surrogate Care)

V School Social Services to the Mentally Retarted and Their Families

VI Social Work in Residential Settings

Introduction

A. Mental Subnormality Hospitals

B. Community Hostels

C. Residential Schools for the Educationally Subnormal

VII Problems of Employment and Occupation of the Mentally Subnormal

VIII Implications for Services of Recent Social Research in Mental Retardation

Index


Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192758

About the Editor

Margaret Adams

Howard Lovejoy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.