The Mentally Subnormal
2nd Edition
Social Work Approaches
Description
The Mentally Subnormal: Social Work Approaches, Second Edition provides a discussion of the various issues faced by mentally challenged individuals. The book is comprised of eight chapters that talk about the role of social workers in mitigating the problem. The text first details the development of ideas and legislation relating to the mentally subnormal, and then proceeds to presenting a view of the issue in a medical perspective. The next chapter discusses the principles of casework in the field. Chapter 4 talks about the role of community social care, while Chapter 5 deals with social services to the mentally retarded and their families. The sixth chapter covers social work in residential settings. The remaining chapters tackle the employment problem of mentally handicapped and the implications for services of social research in mental retardation. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of disciplines that deal with the implication of mental incapacity for society, such as psychology, sociology, and psychiatry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Introduction
I The Historical Background
II The Clinical Picture
A. The Medical Approach
B. The Psychology of Subnormality
C. Principles of Diagnosis and Assessment
D. Prognosis
E. Counseling
III Principles of Casework in this Field
IV Social Work in theO Community
Introduction
A. Subnormal Children
B. Severely Subnormal Dependent Adults
C. Aftercare with Subnormal Adolescents
D. The Social Needs of Subnormal Adults
E. Guardianship (or Informal Surrogate Care)
V School Social Services to the Mentally Retarted and Their Families
VI Social Work in Residential Settings
Introduction
A. Mental Subnormality Hospitals
B. Community Hostels
C. Residential Schools for the Educationally Subnormal
VII Problems of Employment and Occupation of the Mentally Subnormal
VIII Implications for Services of Recent Social Research in Mental Retardation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192758