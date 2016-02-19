The Mentally Retarded Child - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080101316, 9781483180632

The Mentally Retarded Child

1st Edition

Essays Based on a Study of the Peculiarities of the Higher Nervous Functioning of Child-Oligophrenics

Editors: A. R. Luria
eBook ISBN: 9781483180632
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 216
Description

The Mentally Retarded Child is an eight-chapter text based on a study of the peculiarities of the higher nervous functioning of mentally retarded children, with special emphasis on child-oligophrenics.

The opening chapter considers the problems associated with the study of mental retardation. The succeeding chapters describe the clinical characteristics and the peculiarities of the electrical activity of the brain in mentally retarded child. These topics are followed by examinations of the orientation reflexes, high nervous activity, speech, and behavior regulation of child-oligophrenics. The final chapters look into the peculiarities of verbal associations in normal and mentally-retarded children. These chapters also provide a summary of the results of the investigations devoted to the clinical and patho-physiological characteristics of mentally retarded child.

This book will prove useful to child psychologists, behaviorists, neurologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. The Problem of Mental Retardation and its Study

Chapter 2. The Clinical Characteristics of Mentally Retarded Children. Child-Oligophrenics

Chapter 3. Peculiarities of the Electrical Activity of the Brain in Child-Oligophrenics

Chapter 4. Peculiarities of the Orientation Reflexes in Childoligophrenics

Chapter 5. Peculiarities in Higher Nervous Activity of Childoligophrenics

Chapter 6. The Role of Speech in the Formation of Temporary Connections and in the Regulation of the Behaviour of Child-Oligophrenics

Chapter 7. Peculiarities of Verbal Associations in Child-Oligophrenics

Chapter 8. Some Results and Conclusions

Index

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180632

