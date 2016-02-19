The Mentally Retarded Child is an eight-chapter text based on a study of the peculiarities of the higher nervous functioning of mentally retarded children, with special emphasis on child-oligophrenics.

The opening chapter considers the problems associated with the study of mental retardation. The succeeding chapters describe the clinical characteristics and the peculiarities of the electrical activity of the brain in mentally retarded child. These topics are followed by examinations of the orientation reflexes, high nervous activity, speech, and behavior regulation of child-oligophrenics. The final chapters look into the peculiarities of verbal associations in normal and mentally-retarded children. These chapters also provide a summary of the results of the investigations devoted to the clinical and patho-physiological characteristics of mentally retarded child.

This book will prove useful to child psychologists, behaviorists, neurologists, and researchers.