The Mentally Retarded Child
1st Edition
Essays Based on a Study of the Peculiarities of the Higher Nervous Functioning of Child-Oligophrenics
Description
The Mentally Retarded Child is an eight-chapter text based on a study of the peculiarities of the higher nervous functioning of mentally retarded children, with special emphasis on child-oligophrenics.
The opening chapter considers the problems associated with the study of mental retardation. The succeeding chapters describe the clinical characteristics and the peculiarities of the electrical activity of the brain in mentally retarded child. These topics are followed by examinations of the orientation reflexes, high nervous activity, speech, and behavior regulation of child-oligophrenics. The final chapters look into the peculiarities of verbal associations in normal and mentally-retarded children. These chapters also provide a summary of the results of the investigations devoted to the clinical and patho-physiological characteristics of mentally retarded child.
This book will prove useful to child psychologists, behaviorists, neurologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. The Problem of Mental Retardation and its Study
Chapter 2. The Clinical Characteristics of Mentally Retarded Children. Child-Oligophrenics
Chapter 3. Peculiarities of the Electrical Activity of the Brain in Child-Oligophrenics
Chapter 4. Peculiarities of the Orientation Reflexes in Childoligophrenics
Chapter 5. Peculiarities in Higher Nervous Activity of Childoligophrenics
Chapter 6. The Role of Speech in the Formation of Temporary Connections and in the Regulation of the Behaviour of Child-Oligophrenics
Chapter 7. Peculiarities of Verbal Associations in Child-Oligophrenics
Chapter 8. Some Results and Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180632