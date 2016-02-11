The Membranes of Cells
3rd Edition
Description
The Membranes of Cells, Third Edition, provides a basic guide to biomembranes, connecting researchers to the numerous fields of biology. The new edition offers a complete update of content based on new understandings in the field. Foundational content for graduate students, researchers, professors, and undergraduate students across the sciences is provided, succinctly covering all of the basic information needed for lipids and membranes.
Key Features
- Connects membrane research to numerous fields of biology
- Provides a basic guide to the interdisciplinary studies of membranes
- Offers a companion website with recommended readings and dynamic visual representations of the content
- Includes four color illustrations to offer the best visual representation of concepts
Readership
Researchers, professors, graduate and undergraduate students in cell biology, biophysics, biology and life sciences
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Prokaryote Cell Membranes
- 1.2 Eukaryote Cell Membranes
- 1.3 Plasma Membranes
- 1.4 Intracellular Membranes
- 1.5 Viral Membranes
- 1.6 Membrane Motifs
- 1.7 The Hydrophobic Effect
- 1.8 Structure of Water
- 1.9 Nonpolar Molecules and Water
- 1.10 Highlights
- References
Chapter 2. The Lipids of Biological Membranes
- Abstract
- 2.1 Phospholipids
- 2.2 Sphingolipids
- 2.3 Glycolipids
- 2.4 Sterols
- 2.5 Two-Headed Lipids
- 2.6 Lipopolysaccharide
- 2.7 Lipid Identification
- 2.8 Highlights
- References
Chapter 3. Biogenesis of Membrane Lipids
- Abstract
- 3.1 Desaturation of Fatty Acids
- 3.2 Biosynthesis of Phospholipids
- 3.3 Biosynthesis of Sphingolipids
- 3.4 Cholesterol Biosynthesis
- 3.5 Assembly of Newly Synthesized Lipids into Membranes
- 3.6 Highlights
- References
Chapter 4. Detergents
- Abstract
- 4.1 Nonionic Detergents
- 4.2 Ionic Detergents
- 4.3 Detergent Properties
- 4.4 Detergents and Membrane Rafts
- References
Chapter 5. Membrane Models
- Abstract
- 5.1 The Evidence for the Lipid Bilayer
- 5.2 The Singer Nicholson Model for Membranes
- 5.3 Current Model for Biological Membranes
- 5.4 Highlights
- References
Chapter 6. Laboratory Membrane Systems
- Abstract
- 6.1 Structure of Laboratory Membrane Systems
- 6.2 Properties Derived from Laboratory Membrane Systems
- 6.3 Hydration
- 6.4 Ion Binding
- 6.5 Highlights
- References
Chapter 7. Structures of Lipid Assemblies
- Abstract
- 7.1 Lamellar (Bilayer) Structure
- 7.2 Interdigitated Bilayers
- 7.3 Micellar Phase
- 7.4 Hexagonal I Phase (HI)
- 7.5 Hexagonal II Phase (HII)
- 7.6 Cubic Phase
- 7.7 Subphase for Phospholipid Bilayers
- 7.8 Solution Phase
- 7.9 Lipid Phase Transitions
- 7.10 Phase Transitions in Cell Membranes
- 7.11 Lamellar to HII Phase Transition
- 7.12 Lipid Microdomains in Membranes
- 7.13 Lipid Conformation in Membranes
- 7.14 Water in the Lipid Bilayer
- 7.15 Highlights
- References
Chapter 8. Lipid Dynamics in Membranes
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 ESR
- 8.3 2H NMR
- 8.4 Motional Order
- 8.5 Motional Rates
- 8.6 Integrated View of Motional Order and Dynamics
- 8.7 Membrane Fluidity
- 8.8 Free Volume within a Membrane Bilayer
- 8.9 Lateral Diffusion of Membrane Components
- 8.10 Lateral Phase Separation
- 8.11 Transmembrane Movement of Lipids
- 8.12 Movement of Phospholipids Between Membranes
- 8.13 Transmembrane Lipid Asymmetry
- 8.14 Highlights
- References
Chapter 9. Cholesterol and Related Sterols: Roles in Membrane Structure and Function
- Abstract
- 9.1 Structure and Properties of the Cholesterol Molecule
- 9.2 Cholesterol Location in Cells
- 9.3 Cholesterol Modulates Membrane Physical Properties
- 9.4 Role of Sterols in Sterol-Requiring Cells
- 9.5 Essential Role of Cholesterol in Mammalian and Other Sterol-Requiring Cells
- 9.6 Hypothesis for a Specific Sterol Requirement
- 9.7 Highlights
- References
Chapter 10. Membrane Proteins
- Abstract
- 10.1 Classification of Membrane Proteins
- 10.2 Peripheral Membrane Proteins
- 10.3 Integral Membrane Proteins
- 10.4 Primary Structure of Membrane Proteins
- 10.5 Secondary Structure of Integral Membrane Proteins
- 10.6 Tertiary Structure of Membrane Proteins
- 10.7 Quaternary Structure of Membrane Proteins
- 10.8 Three-Dimensional Structure of Integral Membrane Proteins—Experimental Approaches
- 10.9 Principles of Membrane Protein Structure
- 10.10 Domain Structure of Membrane Proteins
- 10.11 Membrane Protein Stability
- 10.12 Dynamics of Membrane Proteins in Membranes
- 10.13 Membrane Protein Asymmetry in Membranes
- 10.14 Posttranslational Modification of Membrane Proteins
- 10.15 Highlights
- References
Chapter 11. Membrane Biogenesis
- Abstract
- 11.1 Assembly of Newly Synthesized Lipids into Membranes
- 11.2 Transport of Lipids to Target Membranes
- 11.3 Membrane Protein Biosynthesis
- 11.4 Biosynthesis and Insertion of Integral Membrane Proteins into Endoplasmic Reticulum
- 11.5 Posttranslational Modifications of Membrane Proteins
- 11.6 Degradation of Membrane Proteins
- 11.7 Highlights
- References
Chapter 12. Lipid–Protein Interactions in Membranes
- Abstract
- 12.1 Influence of Membrane Proteins on Bulk Membrane Lipid Properties in a Bilayer
- 12.2 Specific Lipid Influence on Membrane Protein Function
- 12.3 Tight Noncovalent Binding of Lipids to Membrane Proteins
- 12.4 Pleckstrin Homology Domains
- 12.5 Phospholipase Binding to Phospholipid Substrate
- 12.6 Boundary Lipids in Membranes Containing Transmembrane Proteins
- 12.7 Dynamics of Lipids Interacting with Membrane Proteins
- 12.8 Membrane Proteins and Rafts
- 12.9 Proteins That Bend Bilayers
- 12.10 Lipids Covalently Bonded to Proteins
- 12.11 Reconstitution
- 12.12 Highlights
- References
Chapter 13. Membrane Transport
- Abstract
- 13.1 Passive Diffusion
- 13.2 Facilitated Diffusion
- 13.3 Active Transport
- 13.4 Highlights
- References
Chapter 14. Membrane Fusion
- Summary
- 14.1 Fundamentals of the Membrane Fusion Process
- 14.2 Measurement of Membrane Fusion
- 14.3 Fusion of Phospholipid Vesicles
- 14.4 Virus Fusion
- 14.5 Sendai Virus
- 14.6 Influenza Virus
- 14.7 Intracellular Membrane Fusion
- 14.8 Highlights
- References
Chapter 15. Membrane Receptors
- Abstract
- 15.1 LDL Receptor
- 15.2 Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis
- 15.3 Transferrin Receptor
- 15.4 Receptor Tyrosine Kinases—Insulin Receptor
- 15.5 Receptor Tyrosine Kinases—Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor
- 15.6 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor
- 15.7 Integrins, Adhesion Receptors
- 15.8 Guanylyl Cyclase Receptors
- 15.9 G-Protein Coupled Receptors
- 15.10 Highlights
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000472
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004869
About the Author
Philip Yeagle
Professor Philip Yeagle is Emeritus Professor at the University of Connecticut. He has previously held the positions of Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and then Interim Chancellor at Rutgers University, Head of the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of Connecticut, professor at the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and several visiting professorships at the University of Oxford and one at the CSIRO, Australia. He has published over 150 papers and book chapters and has written or edited eight books. In 2016 he was awarded the Avanti Award in Lipids by the Biophysical Society and was elected a Fellow of the AAAS. Much of his research focused on the structures and roles of lipids in cell membranes. His Current research efforts are addressing unsolved problems in membrane protein structure.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Buffalo School of Medicine, NY, USA