The Mediterranean Basin: Its Political Economy and Changing International Relations examines the political economy and changing international relations of the Mediterranean Basin. Emphasis is on the increasing “Europeanization” of most Mediterranean countries, whereby they are moving more and more into the economic, political, and strategic orbit of Western Europe. This text is divided into three parts; the first of which discusses the effects of the southern enlargement of the European Community on the Mediterranean Basin, with particular reference to Turkey, Morocco, and Tunisia. The second part explores some key issues in the political economy of the area and shows how most Mediterranean countries are becoming increasingly locked into the Western European political economy in three areas: agriculture, labor market, and energy source (oil and gas). The third part is concerned with the involvement of the superpowers in the Mediterranean, considering the developments in the East-West naval competition in the region and how they relate to the countries of the area. The disputes between Greece and Turkey in relation to the United States are also highlighted. Each of these three parts is made up of two or three case studies that illustrate the three different kinds of Europeanization process in the Mediterranean Basin. This book will be of interest to political economists, political scientists, and policymakers in the field of international relations.