The Mechanics of Inhaled Pharmaceutical Aerosols
2nd Edition
An Introduction
Description
The Mechanics of Inhaled Pharmaceutical Aerosols: An Introduction, Second Edition provides a concise, but thorough exposition of fundamental concepts in the field of pharmaceutical aerosols. This revised edition will allow researchers in the field to gain a thorough understanding of the field from first principles, allowing them to understand, design, develop and improve inhaled pharmaceutical aerosol devices and therapies. Chapters consider mechanics and deposition, specifically in the respiratory tract, while others discuss the mechanics associated with the three existing types of pharmaceutical inhalation devices. This text will be very useful for academics and for courses taught at both undergraduate and graduate levels.
Because of the interdisciplinary nature of this book, it will also serve a wide audience that includes engineers and scientists involved with inhaled aerosol therapies.
Key Features
- Provides a concise, but thorough exposition of fundamental concepts in the field of pharmaceutical aerosols
- Allows researchers in the field to gain an up-to-date, thorough understanding of the field from first principles
- Introduces the pharmaceutical aerosols field to the many engineers and scientists entering the area
Readership
Scientists working in industry with inhaled pharmaceutical aerosols, including engineers, pharmacists, chemists, physicians, and physicists, as well as students and academic researchers in these fields
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Particle Size Distributions
3. Motion of a Single Aerosol Particle in a Fluid
4. Particle Size Changes Due to Evaporation or Condensation
5. Introduction to the Respiratory Tract
6. Fluid Dynamics in the Respiratory Tract
7. Particle Deposition in the Respiratory Tract
8. Nebulizers
9. Dry Powder Inhalers
10. Metered Dose Propellant Inhalers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027868
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027493
About the Author
Warren Finlay
Warren H. Finlay is a professor at the University of Alberta, where he has taught since 1987. He is the recipient of the International Society for Aerosols inMedicine (ISAM) Young Investigator's Award, awarded in Switzerlandearly 2001 at the Biannual Congress of ISAM. This award isgiven every two years to an individual who has made significantcontributions to the field of aerosols in medicine and who is not older than 40 years. He has been a consultant for many pharmaceutical companies throughout Europe and North America. Dr. Finlay received his Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1987, his M.Sc from the University of Alberta in 1984, and his B.Sc. from the University of Alberta in 1983.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada