The Mechanics of Inhaled Pharmaceutical Aerosols - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081027493, 9780081027868

The Mechanics of Inhaled Pharmaceutical Aerosols

2nd Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Warren Finlay
eBook ISBN: 9780081027868
Paperback ISBN: 9780081027493
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2019
Page Count: 302
Description

The Mechanics of Inhaled Pharmaceutical Aerosols: An Introduction, Second Edition provides a concise, but thorough exposition of fundamental concepts in the field of pharmaceutical aerosols. This revised edition will allow researchers in the field to gain a thorough understanding of the field from first principles, allowing them to understand, design, develop and improve inhaled pharmaceutical aerosol devices and therapies. Chapters consider mechanics and deposition, specifically in the respiratory tract, while others discuss the mechanics associated with the three existing types of pharmaceutical inhalation devices. This text will be very useful for academics and for courses taught at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

Because of the interdisciplinary nature of this book, it will also serve a wide audience that includes engineers and scientists involved with inhaled aerosol therapies.

Key Features

  • Provides a concise, but thorough exposition of fundamental concepts in the field of pharmaceutical aerosols
  • Allows researchers in the field to gain an up-to-date, thorough understanding of the field from first principles
  • Introduces the pharmaceutical aerosols field to the many engineers and scientists entering the area

Readership

Scientists working in industry with inhaled pharmaceutical aerosols, including engineers, pharmacists, chemists, physicians, and physicists, as well as students and academic researchers in these fields

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Particle Size Distributions
    3. Motion of a Single Aerosol Particle in a Fluid
    4. Particle Size Changes Due to Evaporation or Condensation
    5. Introduction to the Respiratory Tract
    6. Fluid Dynamics in the Respiratory Tract
    7. Particle Deposition in the Respiratory Tract
    8. Nebulizers
    9. Dry Powder Inhalers
    10. Metered Dose Propellant Inhalers

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780081027868
Paperback ISBN:
9780081027493

About the Author

Warren Finlay

Warren H. Finlay is a professor at the University of Alberta, where he has taught since 1987. He is the recipient of the International Society for Aerosols inMedicine (ISAM) Young Investigator's Award, awarded in Switzerlandearly 2001 at the Biannual Congress of ISAM. This award isgiven every two years to an individual who has made significantcontributions to the field of aerosols in medicine and who is not older than 40 years. He has been a consultant for many pharmaceutical companies throughout Europe and North America. Dr. Finlay received his Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1987, his M.Sc from the University of Alberta in 1984, and his B.Sc. from the University of Alberta in 1983.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

