The MBR Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174817, 9780080465104

The MBR Book

1st Edition

Principles and Applications of Membrane Bioreactors for Water and Wastewater Treatment

Editors: Simon Judd
Authors: Simon Judd
eBook ISBN: 9780080465104
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174817
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th July 2006
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Fundamentals
    3. Design
    4. Commercial Technologies
    5. Case Studies

About the Editor

Simon Judd

Professor Simon Judd has been a member of staff at Cranfield since August 1992, and has managed and/or procured most of the biomass separation MBR programmes conducted within the Centre since that time. He has been principal or co-investigator on three major UK research council-sponsored programmes dedicated to MBRs with respect to in-building water recycling, sewage treatment and contaminated groundwaters/landfill leachate, as well as two EU-sponsored MBR programmes (EUROMBRA and MBRTRAIN). He has also managed projects in membranes for potable and industrial water treatment, as well as in water recycling.

As well as publishing extensively in the research literature, Simon has co-authored three textbooks in membrane and MBR technology. Invited presentations at international membrane conferences have included five keynote papers. He has also provided consultancy to clients based in Denmark, Finland, Japan, Korea, North America, Switzerland and the UK, and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Coordinator and Professor of Membrane Technology, Cranfield University, UK

About the Author

