The Mathematical Basis of the UNIURF CAD System
1st Edition
Authors: Pierre Bézier
eBook ISBN: 9781483103037
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th May 1986
Page Count: 72
Description
The Mathematical Basis of the UNISURF CAD System deals with the mathematics involved in the use of the UNISURF CAD System. The book is divided into five chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 deal with the basic principles, expression of a point, and hodographs of curves and patches. Chapters 3 and 4 deal with the volume and parametric transformations of curves and patches, and Chapter 5 covers the general and special cases of blending. The text is recommended for mathematicians and designers who would like to know more about the mathematical aspect of the UNISURF CAD system.
Table of Contents
Contents
Introduction
Geometric Elements
1 Curves
1.1 Basic Principle
1.2 Expression of A Point
1.3 Hodographs
1.4 Determination of A Characteristic Polygon
2 Patches
2.1 Basic Principle
2.2 Expression for a Point
2.3 Hodographs
2.4 Silhouette Lines
2.5 Determination of a Characteristic Net
2.6 Modification of a Patch
3 Volumes
3.1 Points
3.2 Curves
3.3 Patches
4 Parametric Transformations
4.1 Curves
4.2 Patches
4.3 Overall deformation
5 Blending
5.1 General case
5.2 Special cases
Conclusion
Bibliography
About the Author
Pierre Bézier
