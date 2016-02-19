The Mathematical Basis of the UNIURF CAD System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408221757, 9781483103037

The Mathematical Basis of the UNIURF CAD System

1st Edition

Authors: Pierre Bézier
eBook ISBN: 9781483103037
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th May 1986
Page Count: 72
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Mathematical Basis of the UNISURF CAD System deals with the mathematics involved in the use of the UNISURF CAD System. The book is divided into five chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 deal with the basic principles, expression of a point, and hodographs of curves and patches. Chapters 3 and 4 deal with the volume and parametric transformations of curves and patches, and Chapter 5 covers the general and special cases of blending. The text is recommended for mathematicians and designers who would like to know more about the mathematical aspect of the UNISURF CAD system.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

Geometric Elements

1 Curves

1.1 Basic Principle

1.2 Expression of A Point

1.3 Hodographs

1.4 Determination of A Characteristic Polygon

2 Patches

2.1 Basic Principle

2.2 Expression for a Point

2.3 Hodographs

2.4 Silhouette Lines

2.5 Determination of a Characteristic Net

2.6 Modification of a Patch

3 Volumes

3.1 Points

3.2 Curves

3.3 Patches

4 Parametric Transformations

4.1 Curves

4.2 Patches

4.3 Overall deformation

5 Blending

5.1 General case

5.2 Special cases

Conclusion

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
72
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103037

About the Author

Pierre Bézier

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.