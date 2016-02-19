The Many Facets of Human Settlements: Science and Society focuses on communications, energy, and planning and design issues besetting human settlements. The book also tackles rural and urban development, types of habitats, industrialization, and lifestyles. The selection first discusses the influence of technology in shaping lifestyles, including advanced urban systems, programs on communications, and technology assessment of telecommunication-transportation interactions. Concerns include goals for the performance of human settlements and innovations for cities of the future; overview of studies and experiments pursued by the New Rural Society; and concept for a nationwide satellite communication systems to serve rural areas. The text then looks at the sources of energy in human settlements. Topics include alternatives to gas heat, coal, oil, solar heating, heat pump, and action plan. The book examines energy conservation in housing design, ecotechnologies and ecocommunities, bioshelters and their implications for lifestyle, high-rise habitat, and energy and rural development. The text also tackles industrialization and urbanization in Japan. Considerations include population density and urbanization, environmental disruption, and Japan as a postindustrial society. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the issues and factors influencing human settlements.

Table of Contents



Contents

Foreword

I. How Technology Shapes Lifestyles

Advanced Urban Systems: A World Wide Opportunity

Communications for Survival: Perspective and Proposed Programs

Selected Results From A Technology Assessment of Telecommunication-Transportation Interactions

Habitat and the Energy Future

Energy Conservation in New Housing Design

The Concept of Ecotechnologies and Ecocommunities

Bioshelters and their Implications for Lifestyle

High-Rise Habitat

Energy and Rural Development

II. Where Will All the People Live?

Population Dynamics, Housing Economics, and the Future of the American Habitat

Black Urban Settlement Patterns: Trends and Prospects

A Stable Urban Ecosystem: Its Evolution within Densely Populated Societies

The Rush to The Cities in Latin America: Government Policies Have More Effect than We Recognize

Industrialization and Urbanization in Japan: The Emergence of Public Discontent

Quality of Life Related to City Size

The New Ruralism—A Rural Renaissance

The Future of Rural Small Towns: Are They Obsolete in Post Industrial Society?

Transportation and its Influence On Cities

III. Housing Anyone?

Housing Requirements and National Resources: Implications of the U.N. World Model

Whither Site and Services?

Mobile Homes: Who Lives in Them and Why?

IV. Managing the Cities Taking into Account The Environment Urban Policy and Urban Systems

An Ecological Approach to Urban Management

The Need for Resources Recycling in Man's Urban Future

The Dade Master Plan: Filling the Metropolitan Policy Vacuum

New Institutions for Policy-Making: The Twin Cities Area

V. Coping with City Living

The Urban Predicament

Coping with Stresses of an Urban Planet: Impacts of Uprooting and Overcrowding

The Necessary Pathologies of an Urban World

