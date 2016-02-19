The Manufacture of Knowledge

(partial) The scientist as a practical reasoner: introduction to a constructivist and contextual theory of knowledge

The scientist as an indexical reasoner: the contextuality and the opportunism of research

The scientist as an analogical reasoner: a principle of orientation and a critique of the metaphor theory of innovation

The scientist as a socially situated reasoner: from scientific communities to transscientific fields

The scientist as a literary reasoner, or the transformation of laboratory reason

The scientist as a symbolic reasoner or 'What do we make of the distinction between the natural and the social sciences?'

Conclusion: the major theses of the book