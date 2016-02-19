The Manual of Australian Agriculture

The Manual for Australian Agriculture is a collection of information related to agriculture gathered from different Australian government agencies that are directly or indirectly concerned with agriculture. The book covers related topics such as land utilization and resource use; government assistance to Australian farmers; the physical and chemical properties of soil; soil mapping; plant nutrition, and fertilizers; and the growing of grain crops. The book also covers agro-industrial, fruit, and vegetable crops; kinds of seeds and their processing and storage; plant pests and diseases; and livestock and poultry. The text is recommended for agriculturists who are engaged in business, as well as those who would like to know more about agriculture in Australia.