The Manual of Australian Agriculture

The Manual for Australian Agriculture is a collection of information related to agriculture gathered from different Australian government agencies that are directly or indirectly concerned with agriculture. The book covers related topics such as land utilization and resource use; government assistance to Australian farmers; the physical and chemical properties of soil; soil mapping; plant nutrition, and fertilizers; and the growing of grain crops. The book also covers agro-industrial, fruit, and vegetable crops; kinds of seeds and their processing and storage; plant pests and diseases; and livestock and poultry. The text is recommended for agriculturists who are engaged in business, as well as those who would like to know more about agriculture in Australia.
Preface
Abbreviations
Units and Symbols
1 Agriculture and the Economy
2 Soils and Soil Fertility
3 Plant Nutrition and Fertilizers
4 Soil Conservation
5 Grain Crops
6 Agro-Industrial Crops
7 Vegetable Crops
8 Fruit Crops
9 Nursery and Floriculture Crops
10 Seeds
11 Pastures
12 Fodder Conservation
13 Farm Forestry
14 Plant pests and Diseases
15 Properties of Pesticides
16 Herbicides
17 Livestock — Sheep, Cattle, Goats and Deer
18 Livestock — Pigs and Poultry
19 Livestock — Horses
20 Livestock Diseases
21 Livestock Breeding
22 Wool
23 Hides and Skins
24 Meat
25 Dairy Products
26 Eggs
27 Wine
28 Farm Power and Machinery
29 Irrigation
30 Farm Fencing
31 Rabbits
32 Farm Purchase and Valuation
33 Finance, Insurance and Taxation
34 Agricultural Quarantine and Export Inspection
35 Agricultural Statistics
36 Agricultural Education in Australia
37 Mensuration
Appendix I — Sources of Australian Agricultural Information
Appendix II — Climate Maps 853
Average maximum temperature — January
Average minimum temperature — January
Average maximum temperature — July
Average minimum temperature — July
Average rainfall — 10 percentile
Average rainfall — 50 percentile
Average rainfall — 90 percentile
Using the Index
Index
- 910
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- 21st February 1990
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483100340