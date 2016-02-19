The Manual of Australian Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409309461, 9781483100340

The Manual of Australian Agriculture

1st Edition

Editors: Robert L Reid
eBook ISBN: 9781483100340
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st February 1990
Page Count: 910
Description

The Manual for Australian Agriculture is a collection of information related to agriculture gathered from different Australian government agencies that are directly or indirectly concerned with agriculture. The book covers related topics such as land utilization and resource use; government assistance to Australian farmers; the physical and chemical properties of soil; soil mapping; plant nutrition, and fertilizers; and the growing of grain crops. The book also covers agro-industrial, fruit, and vegetable crops; kinds of seeds and their processing and storage; plant pests and diseases; and livestock and poultry. The text is recommended for agriculturists who are engaged in business, as well as those who would like to know more about agriculture in Australia.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Abbreviations

Units and Symbols

1 Agriculture and the Economy

2 Soils and Soil Fertility

3 Plant Nutrition and Fertilizers

4 Soil Conservation

5 Grain Crops

6 Agro-Industrial Crops

7 Vegetable Crops

8 Fruit Crops

9 Nursery and Floriculture Crops

10 Seeds

11 Pastures

12 Fodder Conservation

13 Farm Forestry

14 Plant pests and Diseases

15 Properties of Pesticides

16 Herbicides

17 Livestock — Sheep, Cattle, Goats and Deer

18 Livestock — Pigs and Poultry

19 Livestock — Horses

20 Livestock Diseases

21 Livestock Breeding

22 Wool

23 Hides and Skins

24 Meat

25 Dairy Products

26 Eggs

27 Wine

28 Farm Power and Machinery

29 Irrigation

30 Farm Fencing

31 Rabbits

32 Farm Purchase and Valuation

33 Finance, Insurance and Taxation

34 Agricultural Quarantine and Export Inspection

35 Agricultural Statistics

36 Agricultural Education in Australia

37 Mensuration

Appendix I — Sources of Australian Agricultural Information

Appendix II — Climate Maps 853

Average maximum temperature — January

Average minimum temperature — January

Average maximum temperature — July

Average minimum temperature — July

Average rainfall — 10 percentile

Average rainfall — 50 percentile

Average rainfall — 90 percentile

Using the Index

Index


About the Editor

Robert L Reid

