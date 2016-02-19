The Mammalian Mitochondrial Respiratory chain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127306506, 9780323147606

The Mammalian Mitochondrial Respiratory chain

1st Edition

Authors: Walter Wainio
eBook ISBN: 9780323147606
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 510
Description

The Mammalian Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain provides the vocabulary related to the mitochondrial respiratory chain in mammalian species. It explores the heterogeneous nature of mitochondria, the mammalian mitochondrial cytochromes, the concept of a respiratory chain for the oxidation of substrates, the cytochrome and non-cytochrome components of the chain, and the role of the respiratory chain in energy conservation. Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the structure and composition of mitochondria in heart, liver, kidney, and brain before turning to the NADH oxidase system and its ability to generate one additional high-energy bond for every pair of electrons transferred compared to the succinate oxidase system. It also describes electron transfer in the respiratory chain and inhibitors of the respiratory chain such as antimycin A, along with differences in the pathways of electrons from succinate, choline, and NADH to oxygen as well as systems mediated by electron-transferring flavoprotein. The reader is also introduced to the processes involved in the fragmentation, extraction, and recombination of mitochondria; artificial electron acceptors such as phenazine methosulfate and artificial electron donors such as ascorbate and tetramethyl-p-phenylenediamine; and the role of flavoproteins, including flavin mononucleotide and flavin adenine dinucleotide, in electron transport. The book concludes with a chapter that explains how the oxidation-reductions of the respiratory chain release energy in discrete packets. Graduate students and beginning researchers in biology will find this book extremely helpful.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Mitochondrial Structure and Composition

A. General

B. Liver Mitochondria

C. Heart Mitochondria

D. Brain Mitochondria

E. Kidney Mitochondria

2. The Respiratory Chain

A. NADH Oxidase and Succinate Oxidase Systems

B. Other Systems

C. Artificial Electron Acceptors

D. Artificial Electron Donors

E. Inhibitors of the Respiratory Chain

F. Fragmentation, Extraction, and Recombination

3. Noncytochrome Components of the Chain

A. Dehydrogenases

B. Flavoproteins

C. Nonheme Iron

D. Ubiquinone and Its Lipid Environment

4. Cytochrome Components of the Chain

A. Cytochrome b

B. Cytochrome c1

C. Cytochrome c

D. Cytochrome Oxidase

5. Energy Conservation

A. General

B. Coupling Sites

C. Acceptors and Transmitters

D. Generation of ATP

E. Ion Movements

F. Reduction and Activation

G. Hydrolysis of Intermediates and of ATP

A Recapitulation and Later Developments

References

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147606

