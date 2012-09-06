The Lungs in a Mechanical Ventilator Environment, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 24-3

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics will include articles on the following topics: Non-invasive ventilation; Modes of mechanical ventilation; Mechanical ventilation effect on heart/lung interactions; Effect of ventilation on the lungs; VAP; Liberation/weaning & Sedation/pain control; Self/unplanned extubation; Communication; recovery and rehab post ICU; Airway protection with aging; home ventilation; monitoring of the mechanical vent patient; and Dyspnea.