The Lungs in a Mechanical Ventilator Environment, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 24-3
1st Edition
Authors: Meredith Mealer Suzanne Lareau
eBook ISBN: 9781455743964
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738489
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th September 2012
Page Count: 640
Description
This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics will include articles on the following topics: Non-invasive ventilation; Modes of mechanical ventilation; Mechanical ventilation effect on heart/lung interactions; Effect of ventilation on the lungs; VAP; Liberation/weaning & Sedation/pain control; Self/unplanned extubation; Communication; recovery and rehab post ICU; Airway protection with aging; home ventilation; monitoring of the mechanical vent patient; and Dyspnea.
About the Authors
Meredith Mealer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Instructor and Project Manager, University of Colorado Denver
Suzanne Lareau Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Instructor, College of Nursing, Univ. of Colorado Denver
