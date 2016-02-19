The Lunar Surface Layer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228167, 9781483270913

The Lunar Surface Layer

1st Edition

Materials and Characteristics

Editors: John W. Salisbury Peter E. Glaser
eBook ISBN: 9781483270913
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 558
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Lunar Surface Layer: Materials and Characteristics focuses on the characteristics, nature, and materials located in the lunar surface layer, including lunar soil mechanics, water vapor adsorption, and soil behavior.

The selection first elaborates on soil mechanics considerations in the testing of lunar soil models, an experimental study in lunar soil mechanics, and gravity effects on soil behavior. Discussions focus on cohesion in lunar soils, gravity effect on dynamic shear strength of soils, porosity, soil bearing strength, lunar effects, soil cohesion in the lunar environment, gradation, structure and contact characteristics, and statics and dynamics. The book then examines the investigation of soil adhesion under high vacuum; water vapor adsorption behavior of kaolinite after high-vacuum storage; and sonic velocity and shear strength of possible lunar surface materials. Concerns cover shear strength, sonic velocity, experimental apparatus, and calibration.

The manuscript takes a look at the consideration of properties of simulated lunar soil with possible stabilization techniques; feasibility of remote compositional mapping of the lunar surface; thermal emission characteristics of mineral dusts; and thermal properties of postulated lunar surface materials.

The selection is highly recommended for researchers wanting to study the lunar surface layer.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Soil Mechanics Considerations in the Testing of Lunar Soil Models

An Experimental Study in Lunar Soil Mechanics

Gravity Effects on Soil Behavior

Investigation of Soil Adhesion Under High Vacuum

Water Vapor Adsorption Behavior of Kaolinite After High-Vacuum Storage

Sonic Velocity and Shear Strength of Possible Lunar Surface Materials

Some Observations of Hypervelocity Impacts With Porous Media

Dust Bombardment on the Lunar Surface

Meteroid Impact on the Lunar Surface

Corpuscular Radiation Produced Crystalline Damage at the Lunar Surface

Sputtering Effects on the Lunar Surface

Photometric and Other Laboratory Studies Relating to the Lunar Surface

Structure of the Moon's Surface

Mechanical and Thermal Measurements on Simulated Lunar Surface Materials

The Nature of the Lunar Surface: The Thermal Conductivity of Dust and Pumice

Thermal Properties of Postulated Lunar Surface Materials

The Lunar Surface Layer

Thermal Emission Characteristics of Mineral Dusts

Feasibility of Remote Compositional Mapping of the Lunar Surface (Effects of Surface Roughness)

Consideration of Properties of Simulated Lunar Soil With Possible Stabilization Techniques

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270913

About the Editor

John W. Salisbury

Peter E. Glaser

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.