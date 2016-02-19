The Lunar Surface Layer: Materials and Characteristics focuses on the characteristics, nature, and materials located in the lunar surface layer, including lunar soil mechanics, water vapor adsorption, and soil behavior.

The selection first elaborates on soil mechanics considerations in the testing of lunar soil models, an experimental study in lunar soil mechanics, and gravity effects on soil behavior. Discussions focus on cohesion in lunar soils, gravity effect on dynamic shear strength of soils, porosity, soil bearing strength, lunar effects, soil cohesion in the lunar environment, gradation, structure and contact characteristics, and statics and dynamics. The book then examines the investigation of soil adhesion under high vacuum; water vapor adsorption behavior of kaolinite after high-vacuum storage; and sonic velocity and shear strength of possible lunar surface materials. Concerns cover shear strength, sonic velocity, experimental apparatus, and calibration.

The manuscript takes a look at the consideration of properties of simulated lunar soil with possible stabilization techniques; feasibility of remote compositional mapping of the lunar surface; thermal emission characteristics of mineral dusts; and thermal properties of postulated lunar surface materials.

The selection is highly recommended for researchers wanting to study the lunar surface layer.