The Lunar Surface Layer
1st Edition
Materials and Characteristics
Description
The Lunar Surface Layer: Materials and Characteristics focuses on the characteristics, nature, and materials located in the lunar surface layer, including lunar soil mechanics, water vapor adsorption, and soil behavior.
The selection first elaborates on soil mechanics considerations in the testing of lunar soil models, an experimental study in lunar soil mechanics, and gravity effects on soil behavior. Discussions focus on cohesion in lunar soils, gravity effect on dynamic shear strength of soils, porosity, soil bearing strength, lunar effects, soil cohesion in the lunar environment, gradation, structure and contact characteristics, and statics and dynamics. The book then examines the investigation of soil adhesion under high vacuum; water vapor adsorption behavior of kaolinite after high-vacuum storage; and sonic velocity and shear strength of possible lunar surface materials. Concerns cover shear strength, sonic velocity, experimental apparatus, and calibration.
The manuscript takes a look at the consideration of properties of simulated lunar soil with possible stabilization techniques; feasibility of remote compositional mapping of the lunar surface; thermal emission characteristics of mineral dusts; and thermal properties of postulated lunar surface materials.
The selection is highly recommended for researchers wanting to study the lunar surface layer.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Soil Mechanics Considerations in the Testing of Lunar Soil Models
An Experimental Study in Lunar Soil Mechanics
Gravity Effects on Soil Behavior
Investigation of Soil Adhesion Under High Vacuum
Water Vapor Adsorption Behavior of Kaolinite After High-Vacuum Storage
Sonic Velocity and Shear Strength of Possible Lunar Surface Materials
Some Observations of Hypervelocity Impacts With Porous Media
Dust Bombardment on the Lunar Surface
Meteroid Impact on the Lunar Surface
Corpuscular Radiation Produced Crystalline Damage at the Lunar Surface
Sputtering Effects on the Lunar Surface
Photometric and Other Laboratory Studies Relating to the Lunar Surface
Structure of the Moon's Surface
Mechanical and Thermal Measurements on Simulated Lunar Surface Materials
The Nature of the Lunar Surface: The Thermal Conductivity of Dust and Pumice
Thermal Properties of Postulated Lunar Surface Materials
The Lunar Surface Layer
Thermal Emission Characteristics of Mineral Dusts
Feasibility of Remote Compositional Mapping of the Lunar Surface (Effects of Surface Roughness)
Consideration of Properties of Simulated Lunar Soil With Possible Stabilization Techniques
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270913