The Local Chemical Analysis of Materials, Volume 9

Helping to solve the problems of materials scientists in academia and industry, this book offers guidance on appropriate techniques of chemical analysis of materials at the local level, down to the atomic scale. Comparisons are made between various techniques in terms of the nature of the probe employed. The detection limit and the optimum spatial resolution is also considered, as well as the range of atomic number that may be identified and the precision and methods of calibration, where appropriate.

The Local Chemical Analysis of Materials is amply illustrated allowing the reader to easily see typical results. It includes a comparative table of techniques to aid selection for analysis and a table of acronyms, particularly valuable in this jargon-riddled area.