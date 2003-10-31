The Local Chemical Analysis of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080439365, 9780080535579

The Local Chemical Analysis of Materials, Volume 9

1st Edition

Authors: J. W. Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780080535579
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080439365
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st October 2003
Page Count: 234
Description

  • Expert, up-to-date guidance on the appropriate techniques of local chemical analysis
  • Comprehensive. This volume is an ideal starting point for material research and development, bringing together a number of techniques usually only found in isolation
  • Recent examples of the applications of techniques are provided in all cases

    Helping to solve the problems of materials scientists in academia and industry, this book offers guidance on appropriate techniques of chemical analysis of materials at the local level, down to the atomic scale. Comparisons are made between various techniques in terms of the nature of the probe employed. The detection limit and the optimum spatial resolution is also considered, as well as the range of atomic number that may be identified and the precision and methods of calibration, where appropriate.


    The Local Chemical Analysis of Materials is amply illustrated allowing the reader to easily see typical results. It includes a comparative table of techniques to aid selection for analysis and a table of acronyms, particularly valuable in this jargon-riddled area.

J. W. Martin

University of Oxford, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

