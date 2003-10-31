The Local Chemical Analysis of Materials, Volume 9
1st Edition
Description
- Expert, up-to-date guidance on the appropriate techniques of local chemical analysis
- Comprehensive. This volume is an ideal starting point for material research and development, bringing together a number of techniques usually only found in isolation
- Recent examples of the applications of techniques are provided in all cases
Helping to solve the problems of materials scientists in academia and industry, this book offers guidance on appropriate techniques of chemical analysis of materials at the local level, down to the atomic scale. Comparisons are made between various techniques in terms of the nature of the probe employed. The detection limit and the optimum spatial resolution is also considered, as well as the range of atomic number that may be identified and the precision and methods of calibration, where appropriate.
The Local Chemical Analysis of Materials is amply illustrated allowing the reader to easily see typical results. It includes a comparative table of techniques to aid selection for analysis and a table of acronyms, particularly valuable in this jargon-riddled area.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 31st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535579
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080439365
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. W. Martin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK