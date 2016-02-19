The Liver - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228532, 9781483281063

The Liver

1st Edition

Porta Malorum (the Gateway to Disease)

Authors: Kasper Blond David Haler
eBook ISBN: 9781483281063
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1950
Page Count: 274
eBook format help

Description

The Liver: Porta Malorum (The Gateway to Disease) presents the fundamental aspects and significance of liver as a detoxicating organ.
This book explains the diversity of the signs produced by liver damage. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the process of assimilation through the activities of the liver cells. This text then discusses the emptying mechanisms of the gall-bladder. Other chapters consider the various diseases, including jaundice, pancreatitis, Bright's disease, bronchial asthma, toxic goiter, hemorrhoids, spontaneous thrombosis in the rectal veins, and varicose veins of the leg. This book discusses as well the generally accepted theory concerning the etiology of appendicitis, with emphasis on bacterial inflammation. The final chapter deals with rectal varicose disorders. This book is a valuable resource for hepatologists, pathologists, morphologists, and physicians. Medical students and research workers interested in the fundamental aspects of the liver will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

I.—Vasa Privata and Vasa Publica

II.—Physiology of the Extra Hepatic Bile-Ducts

III.—A Critique of Current Experimental Methods For the Study of the Function of Bile-Ducts

IV.—Pathology

V.—Portal Hypertension

VI.—Jaundice as a Sign of Portal Hypertension

VII.—Relation of the ‘Vicious Circle' Post Gastroenterostomy to the Jejunal Peptic Ulcer

VIII.—Appendicitis

IX.—Pancreatitis

X.—Aetiology of Bright's Disease

XI.—Angina Pectoris

XII.—Bronchial Asthma and Toxic Goiter

XIII.—Portal Hypertension and the Toxemic Syndrome of Pregnancy

XIV.—Hemorrhoids

XV.—Spontaneous Thromboses in the Rectal Veins-207

XVI.—Periproctitis and Fistula-In-Ano

XVII.—Ano-Rectal Mucosal Prolapse and Varicose Veins of the Leg

Bibliography


About the Author

Kasper Blond

David Haler

