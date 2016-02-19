The Liver
1st Edition
Porta Malorum (the Gateway to Disease)
Description
The Liver: Porta Malorum (The Gateway to Disease) presents the fundamental aspects and significance of liver as a detoxicating organ.
This book explains the diversity of the signs produced by liver damage. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the process of assimilation through the activities of the liver cells. This text then discusses the emptying mechanisms of the gall-bladder. Other chapters consider the various diseases, including jaundice, pancreatitis, Bright's disease, bronchial asthma, toxic goiter, hemorrhoids, spontaneous thrombosis in the rectal veins, and varicose veins of the leg. This book discusses as well the generally accepted theory concerning the etiology of appendicitis, with emphasis on bacterial inflammation. The final chapter deals with rectal varicose disorders. This book is a valuable resource for hepatologists, pathologists, morphologists, and physicians. Medical students and research workers interested in the fundamental aspects of the liver will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Contents
I.—Vasa Privata and Vasa Publica
II.—Physiology of the Extra Hepatic Bile-Ducts
III.—A Critique of Current Experimental Methods For the Study of the Function of Bile-Ducts
IV.—Pathology
V.—Portal Hypertension
VI.—Jaundice as a Sign of Portal Hypertension
VII.—Relation of the ‘Vicious Circle' Post Gastroenterostomy to the Jejunal Peptic Ulcer
VIII.—Appendicitis
IX.—Pancreatitis
X.—Aetiology of Bright's Disease
XI.—Angina Pectoris
XII.—Bronchial Asthma and Toxic Goiter
XIII.—Portal Hypertension and the Toxemic Syndrome of Pregnancy
XIV.—Hemorrhoids
XV.—Spontaneous Thromboses in the Rectal Veins-207
XVI.—Periproctitis and Fistula-In-Ano
XVII.—Ano-Rectal Mucosal Prolapse and Varicose Veins of the Leg
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1950
- Published:
- 1st January 1950
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281063