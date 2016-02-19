The Limits of Government Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122776229, 9781483260150

The Limits of Government Regulation

1st Edition

Editors: James F. Gatti
eBook ISBN: 9781483260150
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 208
Description

The Limits of Government Regulation is a collection of essays from a symposium conducted at the University of Vermont dealing with the subject of government intervention to business activities. This collection examines the effects of excessive governmental regulation on business and economic activities. The writers are of one belief that a laissez-faire approach is not the optimal solution; rather government policies that are shaped and implemented do not consider existing market forces. Instead of formulating policies that should be harmonious and congruent to these market forces, government regulations drastically alter or repeal them. One paper analyzes the damage done by an English activist government to a society, as well as Prime Minister Thatcher's chances of introducing effective reforms. The book also presents a study by six regulatory bodies on 48 firms. This study evaluates the additional costs spent by business arising from compliance with regulations issued by the six agencies. Other papers propose that regulatory reforms are possible through industrial revitalization and national planning. This book can be appreciated by economists, ministers of economic planning and development, heads of business organization, as well as general readers interested in government regulatory procedures.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 An Overview of the Problem of Government Regulation

Part I Freedom, Justice, and Public Policy

Chapter 2 Government Regulation and a Free Society

Chapter 3 A New Threat to Freedom: The Challenge of the 1980s

Chapter 4 Poverty, the Distribution of Income, and Social Policy: Some Thoughts

Part II The Unforeseen Consequences of Regulation

Chapter 5 Is Mrs. Thatcher Curing the British Disease?

Chapter 6 An Overview of Government Regulation

Chapter 7 Cost of Government Regulation Study

Part III The Problem of Reform

Chapter 8 The Distressing Relationship between Government and Business

Chapter 9 The Problem of Balancing the Costs and Benefits of Regulation: Two Views

Chapter 10 Reindustrialization: A Cure Worse Than the Disease?


James F. Gatti

