The Limits of Government Regulation is a collection of essays from a symposium conducted at the University of Vermont dealing with the subject of government intervention to business activities. This collection examines the effects of excessive governmental regulation on business and economic activities. The writers are of one belief that a laissez-faire approach is not the optimal solution; rather government policies that are shaped and implemented do not consider existing market forces. Instead of formulating policies that should be harmonious and congruent to these market forces, government regulations drastically alter or repeal them. One paper analyzes the damage done by an English activist government to a society, as well as Prime Minister Thatcher's chances of introducing effective reforms. The book also presents a study by six regulatory bodies on 48 firms. This study evaluates the additional costs spent by business arising from compliance with regulations issued by the six agencies. Other papers propose that regulatory reforms are possible through industrial revitalization and national planning. This book can be appreciated by economists, ministers of economic planning and development, heads of business organization, as well as general readers interested in government regulatory procedures.