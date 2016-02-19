The Lightning Discharge, Volume 39

From the Preface: In the 18 years since my technical monograph Lightning (McGraw-Hill, 1969; Dover, 1984) was first published, there have been significant advances in our understanding of lightning, but, until now, there has been no new monograph on the subject. A number of edited collections of papers and conference proceedings relating to lightning have been published during this period and are listed in Appendix D as well as being referenced, where appropriate, throughout the text... In the present book, the chapters are organized primarily by lightning process. Each chapter contains a reference list of essentially all literature on the subject discussed in that chapter, although all of these references may not be cited in the text.