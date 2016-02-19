The Lightning Discharge, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Intoduction. Lighting Phenomenology; Cloud and Lighting Charges. Preliminary Breakdown. Stepped Leader. Attachment Process. Return Stroke. Dart Leader. Continuing Current. J- and K-Processes in Discharges to Ground. Positive Lightning. Upward Lightning and the Artificial Initiation of Lightning. Cloud Discharges. Lightning on Other Planets. Thunder. Appendices. Appendix A. Electromagnetics. Appendix B. Statistics. Appendix C. Experimental Techniques. Appendix D. Books Containing Information on Lightning. Index
Description
From the Preface: In the 18 years since my technical monograph Lightning (McGraw-Hill, 1969; Dover, 1984) was first published, there have been significant advances in our understanding of lightning, but, until now, there has been no new monograph on the subject. A number of edited collections of papers and conference proceedings relating to lightning have been published during this period and are listed in Appendix D as well as being referenced, where appropriate, throughout the text... In the present book, the chapters are organized primarily by lightning process. Each chapter contains a reference list of essentially all literature on the subject discussed in that chapter, although all of these references may not be cited in the text.
Readership
Researchers in atmospheric and space sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 377
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 17th June 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080959818
About the Authors
Martin Uman Author
The motivation to write The Lightning Discharge was in large part derived from my own involvement in lightning research. That research was strongly influenced by almost 25 years of collaborative studies with E.P. Krider of the University of Arizona (21 co-authored journal articles) and recently by collaborative work at the University of Florida with W.H. Beasley and with E.M. Thomson. Most of the data taking for these studies has taken place at NASA Kennedy Space Center, Florida with the much appreciated help of W. Jafferis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville