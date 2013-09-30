The Librarian's Guide to Academic Research in the Cloud - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347156, 9781780633817

The Librarian's Guide to Academic Research in the Cloud

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Ovadia
eBook ISBN: 9781780633817
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347156
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2013
Page Count: 214
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
80.00
68.00
86.36
73.41
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
58.95
50.11
47.50
40.38
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures

Glossary

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction to the cloud

Abstract:

Chapter 2: Capturing information

Abstract:

Delicious

Pinboard

Diigo

Browser bookmark syncing

Evernote

Springpad

Postponed reading services

OneNote

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Capturing and managing scholarly information

Abstract:

How do researchers keep track of scholarly research?

RefWorks

Mendeley

Zotero

CiteULike

EndNote

Papers

Subscription databases

BibTeX

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Storing files in the cloud

Abstract:

Dropbox

SpiderOak

Google Drive

Box

Ubuntu One

SugarSync

SkyDrive

ownCloud

iCloud

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Writing in the cloud

Abstract:

Google Drive

Microsoft Word Web App

Zoho Writer

PBworks

Simplenote

Yahoo! Notepad

Sharing files

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Staying organized

Abstract:

Web-based calendars

Remember the Milk

Basecamp

Google Tasks

Trello

Asana

Mac productivity

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Communicating

Abstract:

Managing email

Instant messaging

Video chat

IRC

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Sharing

Abstract:

Blogs

Microblogs

Nameplates

Conclusion

Chapter 9: The future of the cloud

Abstract:

Consolidation of features

Consolidation of customers

Consolidation of services

Return to local services

Thin clients

The rise of Linux

Devices

Conclusion

References

Index

Description

The cloud can be a powerful tool for conducting and managing research. The Librarian’s Guide to Academic Research in the Cloud is a practical guide to using cloud services from a librarian’s point of view. As well as discussing how to use various cloud-based services, the title considers the various privacy and data portability issues associated with web-based services. This book helps readers make the most of cloud computing, including how to fold mobile devices into the cloud-based research management equation. The book is divided into several chapters, each considering a key aspect of academic research in the cloud, including: defining the cloud; capturing information; capturing and managing scholarly information; storing files; staying organized, communicating; and sharing. The book ends by considering the future of the cloud, examining what readers can expect from cloud services in the next few years, and how research might be changed as a result.

Key Features

  • Covers a wide range of services, discussing their strengths and weaknesses and showing readers how to use them more effectively
  • Offers a research perspective for readers who don’t know how to connect cloud services with academic research
  • Contextualises cloud-based services, explaining not just what they do and how they work, but how they can best be used

Readership

All those interested in academic research and cloud computing, including academic librarians, researchers, and students

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633817
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347156

Reviews

"...provides a comprehensive, well-organised introduction to the topic without overwhelming the reader with advanced technical jargon. It is well indexed and contains a list of print and online references and further reading."--Australian Library Journal, September 2 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Steven Ovadia Author

Steven Ovadia is Associate Professor/Web Services Librarian at LaGuardia Community College, CUNY. He frequently writes about how users interact with information in an online context. He is the Internet Connection columnist for Behavioral & Social Sciences Librarian and his work has been published in Journal of Academic Librarianship, Library Philosophy and Practice, and Journal of Web Librarianship. Steven has an MLIS from Palmer School of Library and Information Science, and an MA in Applied Social Research from Queens College, CUNY.

Affiliations and Expertise

City University of New York (CUNY), USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.