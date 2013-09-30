The Librarian's Guide to Academic Research in the Cloud
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures
Glossary
Acknowledgements
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction to the cloud
Abstract:
Chapter 2: Capturing information
Abstract:
Delicious
Pinboard
Diigo
Browser bookmark syncing
Evernote
Springpad
Postponed reading services
OneNote
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Capturing and managing scholarly information
Abstract:
How do researchers keep track of scholarly research?
RefWorks
Mendeley
Zotero
CiteULike
EndNote
Papers
Subscription databases
BibTeX
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Storing files in the cloud
Abstract:
Dropbox
SpiderOak
Google Drive
Box
Ubuntu One
SugarSync
SkyDrive
ownCloud
iCloud
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Writing in the cloud
Abstract:
Google Drive
Microsoft Word Web App
Zoho Writer
PBworks
Simplenote
Yahoo! Notepad
Sharing files
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Staying organized
Abstract:
Web-based calendars
Remember the Milk
Basecamp
Google Tasks
Trello
Asana
Mac productivity
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Communicating
Abstract:
Managing email
Instant messaging
Video chat
IRC
Conclusion
Chapter 8: Sharing
Abstract:
Blogs
Microblogs
Nameplates
Conclusion
Chapter 9: The future of the cloud
Abstract:
Consolidation of features
Consolidation of customers
Consolidation of services
Return to local services
Thin clients
The rise of Linux
Devices
Conclusion
References
Index
Description
The cloud can be a powerful tool for conducting and managing research. The Librarian’s Guide to Academic Research in the Cloud is a practical guide to using cloud services from a librarian’s point of view. As well as discussing how to use various cloud-based services, the title considers the various privacy and data portability issues associated with web-based services. This book helps readers make the most of cloud computing, including how to fold mobile devices into the cloud-based research management equation. The book is divided into several chapters, each considering a key aspect of academic research in the cloud, including: defining the cloud; capturing information; capturing and managing scholarly information; storing files; staying organized, communicating; and sharing. The book ends by considering the future of the cloud, examining what readers can expect from cloud services in the next few years, and how research might be changed as a result.
Key Features
- Covers a wide range of services, discussing their strengths and weaknesses and showing readers how to use them more effectively
- Offers a research perspective for readers who don’t know how to connect cloud services with academic research
- Contextualises cloud-based services, explaining not just what they do and how they work, but how they can best be used
Readership
All those interested in academic research and cloud computing, including academic librarians, researchers, and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633817
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347156
Reviews
"...provides a comprehensive, well-organised introduction to the topic without overwhelming the reader with advanced technical jargon. It is well indexed and contains a list of print and online references and further reading."--Australian Library Journal, September 2 2014
About the Authors
Steven Ovadia Author
Steven Ovadia is Associate Professor/Web Services Librarian at LaGuardia Community College, CUNY. He frequently writes about how users interact with information in an online context. He is the Internet Connection columnist for Behavioral & Social Sciences Librarian and his work has been published in Journal of Academic Librarianship, Library Philosophy and Practice, and Journal of Web Librarianship. Steven has an MLIS from Palmer School of Library and Information Science, and an MA in Applied Social Research from Queens College, CUNY.
Affiliations and Expertise
City University of New York (CUNY), USA