The Leukemia-Lymphoma Cell Line Factsbook
1st Edition
The Leukemia-Lymphoma Cell Line Factsbook represents an essential reference manual for all of the well-characterized leukemia-lymphoma cell lines currently available. It provides the most important facts, using the succinct and user-friendly format that has made the FactsBooks so popular with scientists and clinical researchers. Introductory chapters provide background and perspective for culturing malignant hematopoietic (blood forming) cell lines. These chapters are followed by over 400 comprehensive individual entries. Each cell line entry highlights essential clinical, immunological, genetic, and functional features and includes a comprehensive listing of references.
- The full spectrum of malignant cell lines from all hematopoietic cell lineages
- Sister cell lines and relevant subclones
- Clinical data: patient, diagnosis, treatment status, and specimen source
- Authentication of derivation and availability
- Immunophenotype
- Cytogenetic karyotype
- Translocations and fusion genes
- Receptor gene rearrangements and genetic alterations
- Cell cultures aspects: establishment, medium, doubling time, growth
- Cytochemical profile
- Cytokine production and response to cytokines
- Proto-oncogene and transcription factor expression/alteration
- Functional features: differentiation induction, heterotransplantability
- Special unique features
- Key references
Research level scientists and clinicians in Immunology, Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Hematology, Oncology, Pharmacology, Toxicology, Biochemistry, and Virology
- No. of pages:
- 733
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 4th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535449
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780122219702
"This book is most timely and should be an essential component for all investigators involved in cell culture research." --John Bennett, University of Rochester Medical Center, 2002
Praise for the Series:
"...a growing series of excellent manuals." --MOLECULAR MEDICINE TODAY
"...essential works of reference..." --TRENDS IN BIOCHEMICAL SCIENCES
Hans Drexler Author
German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures, Braunschweig, Germany