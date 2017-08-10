The Law of Emergencies
2nd Edition
Public Health and Disaster Management
Description
The Law of Emergencies: Public Health and Disaster Management, Second Edition, introduces the American legal system as it interacts with disaster management, public health and civil unrest issues. Nan Hunter shows how the law in this area plays out in the context of real life emergencies where individuals often have to make split-second decisions. This book covers the major legal principles underlying emergency policy and operations and analyzes legal authority at the federal, state and local levels, placing the issues in historical context but concentrating on contemporary questions.
The book includes primary texts, reader-friendly expository explanation and sample discussion questions in each chapter, as well as scenarios for each of the three major areas to put the concepts in to action. Prior knowledge of the law is not necessary in order to use and understand this book, and it satisfies the need of professionals in a wide array of fields related to emergency management to understand both what the law requires and how to analyze issues for which there is no clear legal answer.
The book features materials on such critical issues as how to judge the extent of Constitutional authority for government to intervene in the lives and property of American citizens. At the same time, it also captures bread-and-butter issues such as responder liability and disaster relief methods. No other book brings these components together in a logically organized, step by step fashion.
Key Features
- Updated with expanded coverage and several new chapters
- Re-organized to improve topic focus, with sections covering The President, Congress, and the Courts; Governance on the Ground; The Rights of Individuals; Disaster Management and Reconstruction; Health Emergencies; Preserving the Social Fabric; and Liability
- Includes a new disaster scenario (a dirty bomb explosion in Washington, DC) to illustrate the application of key concepts
- Features two new appendices that provide key excerpts from the U.S. Constitution and the Stafford Act
- Includes a new glossary of legal and legislative terms
Readership
Graduate and undergraduate students studying the major legal principles underlying emergency management and homeland security policy and operations, as well as professionals in Emergency Management and national security, and private-sector risk managers
Table of Contents
Part I The President, Congress, and the Courts
1. Our Constitutional Structure of Government
2. The Powers of the President in an Emergency
3. The Reach of Congressional Power
4. The Judiciary
5. The Domestic Use of Military Troops
Part II Governance on the Ground
6. Federal Agencies
7. State and Local Governments
8. Response Coordination and Incident Command Systems
Part III The Rights of Individuals
9. The Constitution and Individual Rights
10. Statutory Protections for Individual Rights
Part IV Disaster Management and Reconstruction
11. Stafford Act Assistance to Communities
12. Stafford Act Assistance for Individuals
Part V Health Emergencies
13. Public Health Law I: Complications of Federalism
14. Public Health Law II: Contemporary Threats
15. Hospitals and Workplaces in Health Emergencies
Part VI Preserving the Social Fabric
16. The Law of Search and Seizure
17. Evacuation
18. A Dirty Bomb Explodes in Washington, DC
Part VII Liability
19. Sovereign Immunity and Government Liability
20. Liability Issues for Individuals
Appendix 1 U.S. Constitution (excerpts)
Appendix 2 Stafford Act (excerpts)
Glossary of Legal and Legislative Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 10th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043226
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042755
About the Author
Nan Hunter
Nan Hunter has been a consultant since 2005 with the Redefining Readiness Project of the New York Academy of Medicine. This position has given her an inside look at the dynamics of the emergency response profession as it engages with both legal issues and demands by communities for greater sensitivity to the needs of disadvantaged persons. She has taught law school courses in Public Health and Bioterrorism Law and Public Health and Emergency Preparedness.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Law, Georgetown Law School, Washington, DC, USA