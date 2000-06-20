This reference series will provide all researchers using laboratory animals with comprehensive practical information on the various species. Each title in the series is devoted to a particular species, and draws together all available data in a "one-stop", easily accessible source. Each has similar format, with sections on the strains available, their husbandry, and special diets. Also included are sections on gross anatomy, endocrinology, and reproduction, followed by more detailed sections on neuroanatomy, vasculature, cell biology, and histology of particular organs and structures, and a section on molecular biology. High quality illustrations are included throughout and a color plate section is provided. A glossary, list of equipment suppliers, and "Quick Reference Section" are added features. The "Quick Reference Section" brings together all tables from the text, allowing readers to find data swiftly. The first volume in The Handbook of Experimental Animals Series, The Laboratory Rat, provides researchers in academia and industry using laboratory animals with comprehensive, practical information on the species. The Laboratory Rat has been divided into eight sections dealing with:

Strains and their selection for research

Housing and maintenance

Pathogens and diseases

Breeding and reproduction

Anatomy

Physiology

Procedures, including experimental surgery

Emerging techniques, including genetic engineering and molecular technology