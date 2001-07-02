The Laboratory Computer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122095511, 9780080521558

The Laboratory Computer

1st Edition

A Practical Guide for Physiologists and Neuroscientists

Authors: John Dempster
eBook ISBN: 9780080521558
Paperback ISBN: 9780122095511
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd July 2001
Page Count: 354
Description

The Laboratory Computer: A Practical Guide for Physiologists and Neuroscientists introduces the reader to both the basic principles and the actual practice of recording physiological signals using the computer.

It describes the basic operation of the computer, the types of transducers used to measure physical quantities such as temperature and pressure, how these signals are amplified and converted into digital form, and the mathematical analysis techniques that can then be applied. It is aimed at the physiologist or neuroscientist using modern computer data acquisition systems in the laboratory, providing both an understanding of how such systems work and a guide to their purchase and implementation.

Key Features

  • The key facts and concepts that are vital for the effective use of computer data acquisition systems
  • A unique overview of the commonly available laboratory hardware and software, including both commercial and free software
  • A practical guide to designing one's own or choosing commercial data acquisition hardware and software

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in neuroscience, pharmacology, physiology, zoology, and cell biology

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080521558
Paperback ISBN:
9780122095511

About the Authors

John Dempster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, U.K.

