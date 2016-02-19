The Kybernetics of Natural Systems: A Study in Patterns of Control provides an elementary account of linear feedback systems in which the correction of an error of performance is numerically proportional to that error itself. This book examines the nonlinear processes, which is of great importance for the understanding of controlled processes in the living organism.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the elementary propositions of kybernetics that are keys to the understanding of a great many patterns of working in psychology and physiology. This text then examines the interplay of dynamic and control during the process of childbirth. Other chapters consider the kybernetic description of a physiological sequence, which differs from the pattern of the reflex arc. This book discusses as well the axioms and principles of kybernetics. The final chapter deals with the laws of kybernetics.

This book is a valuable resource for physiologists.