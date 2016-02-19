The Kybernetics of Natural Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196428, 9781483221458

The Kybernetics of Natural Systems

1st Edition

A Study in Patterns of Control

Authors: D. Stanley-Jones K. Stanley-Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483221458
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 164
Description

The Kybernetics of Natural Systems: A Study in Patterns of Control provides an elementary account of linear feedback systems in which the correction of an error of performance is numerically proportional to that error itself. This book examines the nonlinear processes, which is of great importance for the understanding of controlled processes in the living organism.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the elementary propositions of kybernetics that are keys to the understanding of a great many patterns of working in psychology and physiology. This text then examines the interplay of dynamic and control during the process of childbirth. Other chapters consider the kybernetic description of a physiological sequence, which differs from the pattern of the reflex arc. This book discusses as well the axioms and principles of kybernetics. The final chapter deals with the laws of kybernetics.

This book is a valuable resource for physiologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

I Kybernetics of Non-Living Systems

Negative and Positive Feed-Back

Stability and Runaway

Explosive and Controlled Reactions

Pulsating Stars

Exploding Stars

Kybemetic Patterns of Behaviour

II Control of Involuntary Muscles

The Autonomic Nervous System

Relaxation and Spasm

The Pelvic Sphincters

Kybernetics of Childbirth

III Control of Voluntary Muscles

Error or Distance from Goal

Kybernetics of Nystagmus

Oculo-Gyric Crises

IV Kybernetics of Neural Control

Levels of Organization

The Unit of Neural Energy

Sensory Deprivation

The Source of Neural Energy

V Kybernetics of Invertebrates

The Swimming of Jelly Fish

The Movements of Anemones

The Spawning of Mussels

Oscillation and Stability in Worms

Flight Control in Locusts

Dynamics of the Cockroach

VI Kybernetics of Vertebrates

The Lamprey

The Lateral Line

The Otoliths

Stretch Receptors in Fish

Muscle Spindles in Mammals

The Anti-Gravity Augmentor System

Acute and Chronic Poliomyelitis

Spinal Animals

Decerebrate Animals

The Influence of Gravity

VII Kybernetics of Human Society

The Laws of Kybemetics

Kybernetics and Sociology

Kybernetics and the Historical Process

Kybemetics of War

The Destiny of Man

Index

