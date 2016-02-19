The Kidney Morphology, Biochemistry, Physiology
1st Edition
Description
The Kidney: Morphology, Biochemistry, and Physiology, Volume IV covers the developments in the study of renal structure and function, particularly on the subcellular and molecular level. This book is composed of six chapters that consider the correlation of kidney's structure with function, as well as the participation of the kidney in metabolic systems and its relation to other organs.
This text discusses topics such as experimental and renal transplantation, the structure and function of the juxtaglomerular apparatus, and the macula densa. Other chapters deal with the gaseous and substrate metabolism of the kidney and the role of this organ in the osmotic concentration and dilution of the urine. The remaining chapters explore hydrogen secretion, potassium and sodium excretion, and the correlation of the kidney with vitamins and parathyroid gland.
This book is of value to morphologists, biochemists, physiologists, pathologists, pharmacologists, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. The Structure of the Juxtaglomerular Complex
I. Introduction
II. General Remarks
III. The Epithelioid Cells
IV. The Lacis
V. The Macula Densa
VI. The Innervation of the Juxtaglomerular Complex
VII. The Development of the Juxtaglomerular Complex
References
2. Renal Effects of Renin and Angiotensin
I. Introduction
II. Renal Effects of Angiotensin
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
3. Experimental Renal and Renoprival Hypertension
I. Introduction
II. Vascular Lesions Produced by Experimental Renal Hypertension
III. Course of Blood Pressure Changes in Experimental Renal Hypert
IV. Renoprival Hypertension
V. Disturbances of Sodium and Water Metabolism in Experimental Hypertension
VI. The Role of Renin in Experimental Renal Hypertension
VII. Hemodynamic Changes in Experimental Renal Hypertension and Renoprival Hypertension
References
4. Vitamin D, Parathyroid Hormone, and the Kidney
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Parathyroid Hormone
III. The Question of Dependence of Renal Actions of Parathyroid on Vitamin D
IV. Effects of Vitamin D
V. Clinical Disorders Involving Renal Actions of the Parathyroids and Vitamin D
References
5. The Kidney and Vitamins
I. Introduction
II. Level and Distribution of Vitamins in the Kidney
III. Metabolism and Excretion of Vitamins by the Kidney
IV. Biochemical and Functional Changes in the Kidney Caused by Vitamin Deficiency
V. Pathological Changes in the Kidney Caused by Vitamin Deficiency
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Renal Transplantation: Experimental
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Autografts
IV. Isografts
V. Allografts
VI. Xenografts
VII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150071