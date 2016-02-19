The Kidney Morphology, Biochemistry, Physiology

The Kidney: Morphology, Biochemistry, and Physiology, Volume IV covers the developments in the study of renal structure and function, particularly on the subcellular and molecular level. This book is composed of six chapters that consider the correlation of kidney's structure with function, as well as the participation of the kidney in metabolic systems and its relation to other organs.

This text discusses topics such as experimental and renal transplantation, the structure and function of the juxtaglomerular apparatus, and the macula densa. Other chapters deal with the gaseous and substrate metabolism of the kidney and the role of this organ in the osmotic concentration and dilution of the urine. The remaining chapters explore hydrogen secretion, potassium and sodium excretion, and the correlation of the kidney with vitamins and parathyroid gland.

This book is of value to morphologists, biochemists, physiologists, pathologists, pharmacologists, and clinicians.