The Kidney Morphology, Biochemistry, Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125988049, 9780323150071

The Kidney Morphology, Biochemistry, Physiology

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Rouiller
eBook ISBN: 9780323150071
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Kidney: Morphology, Biochemistry, and Physiology, Volume IV covers the developments in the study of renal structure and function, particularly on the subcellular and molecular level. This book is composed of six chapters that consider the correlation of kidney's structure with function, as well as the participation of the kidney in metabolic systems and its relation to other organs.

This text discusses topics such as experimental and renal transplantation, the structure and function of the juxtaglomerular apparatus, and the macula densa. Other chapters deal with the gaseous and substrate metabolism of the kidney and the role of this organ in the osmotic concentration and dilution of the urine. The remaining chapters explore hydrogen secretion, potassium and sodium excretion, and the correlation of the kidney with vitamins and parathyroid gland.

This book is of value to morphologists, biochemists, physiologists, pathologists, pharmacologists, and clinicians.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. The Structure of the Juxtaglomerular Complex

I. Introduction

II. General Remarks

III. The Epithelioid Cells

IV. The Lacis

V. The Macula Densa

VI. The Innervation of the Juxtaglomerular Complex

VII. The Development of the Juxtaglomerular Complex

References

2. Renal Effects of Renin and Angiotensin

I. Introduction

II. Renal Effects of Angiotensin

III. Summary and Conclusions

References

3. Experimental Renal and Renoprival Hypertension

I. Introduction

II. Vascular Lesions Produced by Experimental Renal Hypertension

III. Course of Blood Pressure Changes in Experimental Renal Hypert

IV. Renoprival Hypertension

V. Disturbances of Sodium and Water Metabolism in Experimental Hypertension

VI. The Role of Renin in Experimental Renal Hypertension

VII. Hemodynamic Changes in Experimental Renal Hypertension and Renoprival Hypertension

References

4. Vitamin D, Parathyroid Hormone, and the Kidney

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Parathyroid Hormone

III. The Question of Dependence of Renal Actions of Parathyroid on Vitamin D

IV. Effects of Vitamin D

V. Clinical Disorders Involving Renal Actions of the Parathyroids and Vitamin D

References

5. The Kidney and Vitamins

I. Introduction

II. Level and Distribution of Vitamins in the Kidney

III. Metabolism and Excretion of Vitamins by the Kidney

IV. Biochemical and Functional Changes in the Kidney Caused by Vitamin Deficiency

V. Pathological Changes in the Kidney Caused by Vitamin Deficiency

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Renal Transplantation: Experimental

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Autografts

IV. Isografts

V. Allografts

VI. Xenografts

VII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150071

About the Editor

Charles Rouiller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.