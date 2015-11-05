The Joy of Finite Mathematics
1st Edition
The Language and Art of Math
Description
The Joy of Finite Mathematics: The Language and Art of Math teaches students basic finite mathematics through a foundational understanding of the underlying symbolic language and its many dialects, including logic, set theory, combinatorics (counting), probability, statistics, geometry, algebra, and finance.
Through detailed explanations of the concepts, step-by-step procedures, and clearly defined formulae, readers learn to apply math to subjects ranging from reason (logic) to finance (personal budget), making this interactive and engaging book appropriate for non-science, undergraduate students in the liberal arts, social sciences, finance, economics, and other humanities areas.
The authors utilize important historical facts, pose interesting and relevant questions, and reference real-world events to challenge, inspire, and motivate students to learn the subject of mathematical thinking and its relevance.
The book is based on the authors’ experience teaching Liberal Arts Math and other courses to students of various backgrounds and majors, and is also appropriate for preparing students for Florida’s CLAST exam or similar core requirements.
Key Features
- Highlighted definitions, rules, methods, and procedures, and abundant tables, diagrams, and graphs, clearly illustrate important concepts and methods
- Provides end-of-chapter vocabulary and concept reviews, as well as robust review exercises and a practice test
- Contains information relevant to a wide range of topics, including symbolic language, contemporary math, liberal arts math, social sciences math, basic math for finance, math for humanities, probability, and the C.L.A.S.T. exam
- Optional advanced sections and challenging problems are included for use at the discretion of the instructor
- Online resources include PowerPoint Presentations for instructors and a useful student manual
Readership
Undergraduate non-science students, foundational content
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 5th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029855
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128029671
About the Author
Chris Tsokos
Chris P. Tsokos is Distinguished University Professor of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of South Florida. Dr. Tsokos’ research has extended into a variety of areas, including stochastic systems, statistical models, reliability analysis, ecological systems, operations research, time series, Bayesian analysis, and mathematical and statistical modelling of global warming, both parametric and nonparametric survival analysis, among others. He is the author of more than 300 research publications in these areas, including Random Integral Equations with Applications to Life Sciences and Engineering, Probability Distribution: An Introduction to Probability Theory with Applications, Mainstreams of Finite Mathematics with Applications, Probability with the Essential Analysis, Applied Probability Bayesian Statistical Methods with Applications to Reliability, and Mathematical Statistics with Applications, among others.
Dr. Tsokos is the recipient of many distinguished awards and honors, including Fellow of the American Statistical Association, USF Distinguished Scholar Award, Sigma Xi Outstanding Research Award, USF Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award, USF Professional Excellence Award, URI Alumni Excellence Award in Science and Technology, Pi Mu Epsilon, election to the International Statistical Institute, Sigma Pi Sigma, USF Teaching Incentive Program, and several humanitarian and philanthropic recognitions and awards. He is also a member of several academic and professional societies, and serves as Honorary Editor, Chief-Editor, Editor or Associate Editor for more than twelve academic research journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA
Rebecca Wooten
Rebecca D. Wooten is Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of South Florida. In 15 years of teaching, she has been recognized for her excellence in teaching courses such as Liberal Arts Math, Basic Statistics, Introduction to Statistics and Applied Statistics Methods. Her research interests are concentrated in Applied Statistics with emphasis on Environmental Studies. Professor Wooten is extensively involved in activities to improve education not only in Mathematics and Statistics, but Education in general. She is the Academic Coordinator for two free-educational assistance program which offer opportunities for students to volunteer and the local community to get the assistance in their studies that they would have otherwise been unable to afford.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA